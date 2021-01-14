Exclusive to OpEdNews: OpEdNews Op Eds 1/14/2021 at 17:08:25 H4'ed 1/14/21

The 6th of January (The Battle of New Old Beans)

(banjo intro)

LOUD PROUDS:

In TwentyTwentyone we took a little trip

Bubba fed us acid and we deep in rebel sh*t

We ate of barrel pork and drove to New Old Beans

And we went at speaker Nancy and her daily monthly spleen



.



We flapped our gums and the coppers started bummin'

They'd been eatin' coffee donuts and dunkin' very slow

But we smiled and laughed and they begin to funnin'

Tellin' crude jokes about the Wall at Mexico

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).