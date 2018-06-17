

Elizabeth Warren's Father

In the 1920s, my daddy had big dreams. He wanted to fly airplanes.

I grew up hearing about how he was barely out of high school when he rebuilt a two-passenger, open-cockpit airplane and taught himself to fly above the prairies of eastern Oklahoma. I always pictured him landing and taking off in vast wheat fields, a tiny plane in an immense blue sky.



The days he was flying were happy days for my daddy. But like many other people who endured the double blows of the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression, he didn't get the chance to follow his dream. Decades later, both my parents still talked of bank failures and families who lost their farms during some of the toughest times for our country.



By the time World War II came along, my mother and daddy already had three young boys. Daddy tried to enlist to be a fighter pilot in the war, but the Army Air Forces (as it was known then) said he was too old, or at least that's the explanation I heard.





