Power of Story
Teaching Civic Skills and Action Should Be Standard in Schools

Message Ralph Nader
From Truthdig

From flickr.com: Students civil action
Students civil action
(Image by francisco_osorio)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The taproots of democracy and its plentiful benefits start with the people, of course, but more specifically with the educational experience the next generation of leaders receives in their schooling.

The corporate power structures know this truism in a perverse way. Through their influence, both inside our schools and beyond, they press for curricula that teach complacency and obedience instead of understanding how the principles of democracy can be utilized to dismantle the power structures serving the few over the many.

From the earliest years of our schooling, we are inundated with a distorted view of history -- though since Howard Zinn's "People's History of the United States" and its awakenings, more of the grim realities of the ruling classes' history of plunder have been brought to light. Still, power, law and the workings of democratic institutions past and present are rarely part of schooling in America.

Just ask middle and high school students about their society's basic institutions, courts, trial by jury, the law of wrongful injuries (tort law), or about their civil rights and liberties -- and the duties that accompany these rights -- and you're likely to draw blank gazes. In 2006, a poll revealed that more high school students knew the names of the Three Stooges than the names of the three branches of government. Just last year after my address to the student assembly of a preparatory school, a small gathering of students who wanted to talk could not name their state's governor, senators or representatives to Congress -- notwithstanding the ballyhooed information source that is misnamed the "smartphone" in their hands.

The imbalance between the vocational emphasis in education and the civic experience is vast. Civics, as a topic, is not a standalone subject in most schools anymore. And where it is, the textbooks are so dry, dreary and self-censoring of controversial subjects that reading them is like reading a microwave oven manual.

As some forthright teachers have shown, it need not be this way, and stronger parent associations can provide some protection for teachers who are fearful of bureaucratic restrictions. For example, several years ago, a fifth grade student in Salt Lake City rushed into class excitedly to tell her classmates about discovering a nearby waste dump covered with shrubbery. The teacher took this level of interest and turned it into a class project. The students documented the dump, visited city officials, got it cleaned up and, between press interviews, managed to testify at the state Legislature. The teacher, Barbara Lewis, went on to publish a book, "The Kid's Guide to Social Action," and has been speaking across the country about the incredible motivation of young people when they study realities close to home and are given high expectations to excel, all while learning civic skills and engaging in civic experiences.

High schools have chemistry, physics and biology labs that can study and quantify the physical forces at work in their communities. Imagine how quickly the Flint, Mich., tragedy regarding lead poisons in drinking water could have been discovered were high school students routinely taught to test their local drinking water for heavy metals, while learning about the federal drinking water safety law and how to use its periodic reporting and other tools.

There are over 1,200 community colleges in the United States with overwhelming focus on vocational training -- auto mechanics, nursing, computer science, and so on. Why not also emphasize the "community" in their curriculum by giving students the opportunity to receive course credit for learning civic skills and connecting to community needs and conditions? The real-world applications of student research can serve as a valuable brain trust for the community, as well as an enriching experience for students who, for example, could test water, air and soil for contamination.

Such potential is equally applicable to the social sciences. In courses on government, there could be a class titled Congress 101 that each semester could study and report to the people in the school's congressional district on the activities and records of their senators and representatives. Students would learn about the workings of Congress in a much more dynamic and motivating manner than the usual ways our most powerful branch of government is studied. They also would learn how they can affect, influence and improve Congress during and between elections.

This skill would serve the students long after they graduate. Regularly assembling and distributing to the general public factual reports on their members of Congress, the students probably would be surprised at the attentiveness accorded their studies by congressional staffers, if not the senators or representatives themselves. The class would see how the accumulation of knowledge about important power centers -- in and of itself -- leads to acquiring civic power for both the students and the broader communities. No new, expensive facilities needed.

Civic content in curriculum is available frugally, including the many available free and low-cost guides and manuals (for example, "A Public Citizen's Action Manual," first published in 1973), which are very useful for learning strategies for civic analysis and engagement -- "Learning by doing," as the great educational philosopher John Dewey used to say.

Students at community colleges often do "service" for the needy in their community. That commitment is very commendable and sharpens their sense of empathy and justice. But service -- for example, volunteering at soup kitchens -- is different from advancing justice, which confronts the question of "Why in a rich society are people denied the livelihoods that would render soup kitchens unnecessary?"

The difference between engaging in charity (ministering to immediate human needs) and advocating justice (pressing for prevention of the injustice at its source) needs to be acknowledged in any discussion of how to improve a civic education. All communities are fertile grounds for learning about and participating in civic activities. They are the real-life equivalent of laboratories for civic practice. What's more, they connect individuals with existing or emerging communities bent on improving life where people live, work and raise their families.

Learning civic skills can motivate and inspire students because the application of civic skills to improve communities touches so many lives. The 1970s-era FCC Commissioner Nicholas Johnson wrote a book titled "How to Talk Back to Your Television Set," which demonstrated the skills needed to implement the duties of broadcasters expressed in the 1934 Communications Act, in addition to developing other critical facilities to upgrade television content from what former FCC Chairman Newton Minow called "a vast wasteland" before a startled convention of broadcasters in 1961.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Ralph Nader is one of America's most effective social critics. Named by The Atlantic as one of the 100 most influential figures in American history, and by Time and Life magazines as one (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

John Peebles

Become a Fan
Author 240

(Member since Apr 3, 2006)


Absolutely vital to get young Americans involved in the civics process.
We don't have advocates for consumers and the downtrodden anymore. We need more Erin Brocovichs and fewer Koch sellouts in government.
Dangerous how little younger people know. They've been brought up to be consumers. Brand loyalty has been stamped on their minds since infancy. Bombarded by thousands of messages telling them what to think and what to want.
Raising responsible adults and raising automatons are too different things. Too many parents want to be their child's friend. Isn't parenting about getting young people to make the right decisions, not necessarily what is best for them emotionally but what is best for those around them?
An appalling lack of servant leadership is impacting the country. We see this most obviously in our bully culture. Millions of children and workers miss school and work from bullying. Things got so bad that an 8-year old recently committed suicide in Philadelphia after a bathroom bullying incident. How many more young people have to lose their lives before we're willing to confront this problem?
We have many problems down here but things are better at the top. How much of the civics are ultimately about economics? I'd argue that our society is only as good as it treats the weakest and neediest. Without altruism, it is a Gordon Gecko world. Cheating works. How many were prosecuted from the banking crisis? Two. Iceland put more bankers in prison than we did. In so doing the country freed itself of the shackles of a international banking cartel called their central bank and their economy--the real, Main Street one--took off.
There's some great stuff coming out from Ellen Brown & Catherine Austin Fitts as well as new principles of investment that move away from centralized banking, where profits go up and out instead of being reinvested. Until the system we have allows middle class wage earners a safety net and economic opportunity this country has zero future no matter how many bombs we drop.
Millenials are appallingly ignorant of the way the system works. Many seem incapable of understanding that they have a choice and that it's up to them to participate in the political process and if they don't there are real world consequences.
Let's not make the same mistake with Y gen people today. Intuitively, they know they need to do things differently yet the system to educate and raise them isn't preparing them for the sea changes ahead. X gen won't be able to do enough and it's probably too late for a lot of Millenials.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 12, 2017 at 5:18:27 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
