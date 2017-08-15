- Advertisement -



James Loewen

(Image by davidswanson.org) Permission Details DMCA

- Advertisement -



James Loewen's books include Lies Across America: What Our Historic Sites Get Wrong, Lies My Teacher Told Me and Sundown Towns: A Hidden Dimension of American Racism. Earlier this year, he spoke at a symposium in Richmond on Confederate monuments and memorials, available on C-SPAN. And a couple of years ago he wrote an article in the Washington Post called "Why do people believe myths about the Confederacy? Because our textbooks and monuments are wrong." His website is http://sundown.tougaloo.edu We discuss confederate statues.

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music by Duke Ellington.

Download from LetsTryDemocracy or Archive.

- Advertisement -

Pacifica stations can also download from Audioport.

Syndicated by Pacifica Network.

Please encourage your local radio stations to carry this program every week!

Please embed the SoundCloud audio on your own website!

Past Talk Nation Radio shows are all available free and complete at

http://TalkNationRadio.org

and at

https://soundcloud.com/davidcnswanson/tracks