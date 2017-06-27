Refresh  

Talk Nation Radio: Ajamu Baraka on the Black Alliance for Peace

Ajamu Baraka
Ajamu Baraka is National Organizer for the Black Alliance for Peace. He is a human rights defender whose experience spans four decades of domestic and international education and activism. He has provided human rights trainings for grassroots activists across the country, briefings on human rights to the U.S. Congress, and appeared before and provided statements to various United Nations agencies. Baraka was the Founding Executive Director of the US Human Rights Network. He held various leadership positions at Amnesty International USA including directing Amnesty's National Program to Abolish the Death Penalty. He has served on the boards of the Center for Constitutional Rights, Africa Action, and the Mississippi Workers' Center for Human Rights. Baraka has taught political science at various universities and has been a guest lecturer at academic institutions in the U.S. and abroad. He is an editor and contributing columnist for the Black Agenda Report and a writer for Counterpunch. He ran for vice president on the Green Party ticket. And he and I both spoke at a recent conference of the United National Antiwar Coalition.

https://blackallianceforpeace.com

Total run time: 29:00
Host: David Swanson.
Producer: David Swanson.
Music by Duke Ellington.

Download from LetsTryDemocracy or Archive.

Pacifica stations can also download from Audioport.

Syndicated by Pacifica Network.

Please encourage your local radio stations to carry this program every week!
Please embed the SoundCloud audio on your own website!
Past Talk Nation Radio shows are all available free and complete at http://TalkNationRadio.org
and at https://soundcloud.com/davidcnswanson/tracks

 

http://davidswanson.org
David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Leslie Johnson

  New Content

I just read the blackallianceforpeace.com (linked above). It was excellent and right on. We, the people, simply have to wake up and get involved, massively. It's that important. Here in the US we all but live in a bubble. No one (as of yet) has attacked our shores, we are constantly fed news of how 'bad' so many other countries are, while a large mass of 'us' are ignorant of the US involvement in all manner of undermining leaders of other countries, funding both sides of conflicts, greedily seeking natural resources of other countries and announcing almost daily how we are the greatest country in the world (supposedly in a good way).


Thank you, David, for bringing this to my, (our), attention. I need to go back up and start clinking all the other links!

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 27, 2017 at 7:08:21 PM

