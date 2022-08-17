Taking the Local to Netroots Nation Pittsburgh, With a Playlist



William Grey Train Station 30th St, Philly

I'm on my way to Netroots Nation Pittsburgh. I've been to NRN many times-- because it's a great progressive conference.

It's a seven plus hour ride by train to Pittsburgh from Philly. I wrote, talked with fellow passengers and wrote, listening to a lot of music.

I'm on the Amtrak train from Philly to Pittsburgh to attend Netroots Nation. I'm taking the train for a few reasons. First, I'm no big fan of driving, especially trips longer than 35 or 40 minutes. And buses, in the times of Covid are packed like sardine ( wonder if people under 40 even know what that means.)



Tall Trees In Georgia (Live At Blues Alley) (2021 Master) She died in her mid twenties, only to have the number one recording in England. I discovered her hearing a story about her on NPR. This song is one of my favorites.

But the real clincher, that it would cost me less to take the train than to dive my Prius, which does not do bad on mileage, even with my heavy foot (which should not surprise my readers. )

So" Netroots Nation. I've been to many of these, making connections, friends, learning and enjoying. This is the second one that I'm attending in Pittsburg. That time I drove to Lancaster and then rode with OEN's late Jerry Policoff, who died in an auto accident in March of 2020. So this trip brings some sad memories. But I also remember having lunch with former Alabama Governor Don Siegelman, Director of Die Hard, John McTiernan, both of whom were being persecuted by Karl Roves team of DOJ attorneys. I me Cyril Wecht, one of the world's most noted medical coroners. Actually he and Jerry were friends through their years of work on the JFK assassination and we stayed at his house. Joining us at that extraordinary lunch table was Andy Krieg a key part of the glue that holds the whistleblower community together. I can't wait to see what lunches will bring to this session.

I'm excited and grateful to be hanging with Chuck Pennachio my activist friend, and crashing at his place. And I'm looking forward to a few days of stimulating, inspiring presentations, panels and experiences, plus the exhibit hall and radio row.

If you can make it, show up. If you can't, you can access it online. Don't miss it. There's an app you can download to check out all the content.

Here are some links for a taste:

Schedule overview

o Click here for the full streaming schedule.

And here's the link to NetrootNation.

Soooo" this train ride is about 7 hours. So I'm doing a lot of writing and listening to music. Here's a partial playlist.

Steppenwolf Born to Be Wild, Magic Carpet Ride

Smokey Robinson and the Miracles Tracks of My Tears

Several from Seatrain, including I'm Willing, Song of Job and Home to you

Lots of Rolling Stones"Sympathy for the Devil, Gimme Shelter

Vienna Teng

Quicksilver Messenger Service Shadygrove

Lots from one of my favorites, Phil Roy, including The Willow, I love Everyone, and Melt.

Norah Jones Feels Like Home

Nils Lofgren Like Rain

Moby Natural Blues

Jan Garrett Holy Mother

Bill Madden, who at one time was an OEN reader and maybe writer. I can't remember. But he's a great musician. He sent me his album, Samsara's Garden, and I dropped the ball and didn't review it. But it's superb.

Griz Secret in the Garden

Eva Cassidy Tall Trees in Georgia

Finally, I met a young couple sitting behind me on the train. We got to talking and she's going to Pittsburgh to perform some of her music. She shared one of her youtube songs with me. · Rieko Safiyya

Here are a few of them, including a few I doubt you've encountered before



I Love Everyone Provided to YouTube by Universal Music Group I Love Everyone Phil Roy The Great Longing 2007 Decca Label Group ...

Griz - The Secret in the Garden (2011)

