Taking the Local to Netroots Nation Pittsburgh, With a Playlist

William Grey Train Station 30th St, Philly
William Grey Train Station 30th St, Philly
I'm on my way to Netroots Nation Pittsburgh. I've been to NRN many times-- because it's a great progressive conference.

It's a seven plus hour ride by train to Pittsburgh from Philly. I wrote, talked with fellow passengers and wrote, listening to a lot of music.

I'm on the Amtrak train from Philly to Pittsburgh to attend Netroots Nation. I'm taking the train for a few reasons. First, I'm no big fan of driving, especially trips longer than 35 or 40 minutes. And buses, in the times of Covid are packed like sardine ( wonder if people under 40 even know what that means.)


Tall Trees In Georgia (Live At Blues Alley) (2021 Master) She died in her mid twenties, only to have the number one recording in England. I discovered her hearing a story about her on NPR. This song is one of my favorites.
But the real clincher, that it would cost me less to take the train than to dive my Prius, which does not do bad on mileage, even with my heavy foot (which should not surprise my readers. )

So" Netroots Nation. I've been to many of these, making connections, friends, learning and enjoying. This is the second one that I'm attending in Pittsburg. That time I drove to Lancaster and then rode with OEN's late Jerry Policoff, who died in an auto accident in March of 2020. So this trip brings some sad memories. But I also remember having lunch with former Alabama Governor Don Siegelman, Director of Die Hard, John McTiernan, both of whom were being persecuted by Karl Roves team of DOJ attorneys. I me Cyril Wecht, one of the world's most noted medical coroners. Actually he and Jerry were friends through their years of work on the JFK assassination and we stayed at his house. Joining us at that extraordinary lunch table was Andy Krieg a key part of the glue that holds the whistleblower community together. I can't wait to see what lunches will bring to this session.

I'm excited and grateful to be hanging with Chuck Pennachio my activist friend, and crashing at his place. And I'm looking forward to a few days of stimulating, inspiring presentations, panels and experiences, plus the exhibit hall and radio row.

If you can make it, show up. If you can't, you can access it online. Don't miss it. There's an app you can download to check out all the content.

Here are some links for a taste:

·
Schedule overview

o Click here for the full streaming schedule.

And here's the link to NetrootNation.

Soooo" this train ride is about 7 hours. So I'm doing a lot of writing and listening to music. Here's a partial playlist.

Steppenwolf Born to Be Wild, Magic Carpet Ride

Smokey Robinson and the Miracles Tracks of My Tears

Several from Seatrain, including I'm Willing, Song of Job and Home to you

Lots of Rolling Stones"Sympathy for the Devil, Gimme Shelter

Vienna Teng

Quicksilver Messenger Service Shadygrove

Lots from one of my favorites, Phil Roy, including The Willow, I love Everyone, and Melt.

Norah Jones Feels Like Home

Nils Lofgren Like Rain

Moby Natural Blues

Jan Garrett Holy Mother

Bill Madden, who at one time was an OEN reader and maybe writer. I can't remember. But he's a great musician. He sent me his album, Samsara's Garden, and I dropped the ball and didn't review it. But it's superb.

Griz Secret in the Garden

Eva Cassidy Tall Trees in Georgia

Finally, I met a young couple sitting behind me on the train. We got to talking and she's going to Pittsburgh to perform some of her music. She shared one of her youtube songs with me. · Rieko Safiyya

Here are a few of them, including a few I doubt you've encountered before


Fools' Parade Provided to YouTube by The Orchard Enterprises Fools' Parade Bill Madden Samsara's Grip 2004 MADMUSE
I Love Everyone Provided to YouTube by Universal Music Group I Love Everyone Phil Roy The Great Longing 2007 Decca Label Group ...
Natural Blues. Moby.
.Holy Mother. - Song & Story - Jan Garrett & JD Martin. I actually hired Jan to perform for my Winter Brain conference dinner. She's wonderful.
Griz - The Secret in the Garden (2011) Griz - The Secret in the Garden (2011)I heard Chris Grunwald as the opening act for another performer at the Sellersville Theater, one of my favorite venues. This is a great song.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Chris Grunwald)   Details   DMCA


Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.
 

Tell A Friend