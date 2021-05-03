"Syria has been a victim of the terrorists' use of chemical weapons": Dr. Al Hakam Dandy, a Syrian Counselor UN

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

On April 16, the journalist Andre Mate spoke to the UN Security Council concerning the Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) report about Syria that has been exposed as a cover-up scandal.

His address challenges the US and UK on their role in the OPCW's lies and fraud. Mate meticulously takes apart each fabrication and exposes the truth for all to see.

OPCW inspectors found no evidence to support allegations of a Syrian government chemical-weapons attack in the city of Douma in April 2018. However, their findings were suppressed, and the team was sidelined.

Mate shows why the claims of the OPCW are false by using their own published reports, which claim that "most of the analytical work took place" in the "last six months" of the Douma investigation, when the original team was sidelined.

The investigation was carried out by the original investigative team during the first weeks of the probe, and the work conducted after they were sidelined is insignificant and full of deceptions and unsubstantiated accusations.

OPCW Director General Fernando Arias claims he doesn't know why the OPCW final report would not be accepted as true, and Mate points to Arias' prior statements, which prove his claim is untrue.

Mate had asked the US and UK ambassadors if they would support a new proposal by five former OPCW officials, and others, to allow the Scientific Advisory Board of the OPCW to consider the claims of the dissenting inspectors; however, the US and UK ambassadors left the meeting prior to the request.

One recurring accusation of the west against the Syrian government has been the alleged use of chemical weapons. The first substantial accusation came from an event in Khan al Asal in 2013. At first glance, the UN investigator Carla Del Ponte felt it must be the so-called 'rebels' who carried it out in order to blame the Syrian government, and thus illicit US military intervention in Syria because of President Obama's speech concerning the 'Red Line' of chemical use. Del Ponte was a seasoned prosecutor and criminal investigator, and following her instincts, the first question to be answered was: "Who will benefit most from a chemical attack?"

