 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News    H3'ed 10/1/21

Syria demands US invaders to leave

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 501624
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Faysal Mikdad, Syrian Foreign Minister, said recently in New York, "The presence of US forces in Syria is illegal and they must leave as soon as possible, "he added, "If they do not, they will end up just like in Afghanistan or any other country." On September 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Moscow. Plans to unify Syria were discussed, and US and Turkish invasion forces were criticized for being in Syria illegally, without a UN mandate, and against international law. Biden US President Joe Biden has said he wants to end the 'never ending' wars in the Middle East. He has also said that the US is no longer following a policy of 'nation building', which is just another term for 'regime change' projects abroad. But, we can't forget that Joe Biden was Vice President with President Obama during the period that the US destroyed Syria in a failed attempt at 'regime change' beginning in 2011. Recently, the Biden administration drew criticism at their chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. The withdrawal of US troops from Syria would not be as complex, as there are only about 900 troops present. They would move to Iraq, and the Iraqi Parliament has previously requested that the US troops also pull out, as they are without a current mandate. Trump President Trump had promised to bring the US troops home from long wars abroad and ordered the pullout of Afghanistan and Syria. However, the 'Deep State' stood in his way and refused to allow Trump's order to be fulfilled in Syria. Trump had campaigned to fight the 'Deep State' but instead he was over-ruled by it. The military concocted a formula to allow the US troops in North-East Syria to steal the oil from the largest oil field in Syria, and provide the stolen oil to the US allies, the SDF. The SDF would sell the stolen oil to finance their operations, as well as to feed the thousands of ISIS prisoners and their wives and children, who are caged in camps in North-East Syria. Thousands of the terrorists, their wives, and children are citizens of Western countries, who refuse to take them back. The US invaded Syria and destroyed Reqaa In late 2015, the US military invaded Syria. They recruited local fighters and dubbed them the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The mainly Kurdish fighters alongside the US helped to defeat ISIS in Syria. However, they were not alone. The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the Russian military in Syria fought ISIS as well. The US refused to coordinate with the Russians and Syrians, who should have been the partners best equipped to fight ISIS in Syria, but instead supported the SDF, which Turkey deems are international terrorists, because of their alliances with the PKK. In late October 2017, Reqaa was declared free of ISIS. In April 2019, Amnesty International reported more than 1,600 civilian lives were lost as a direct result of thousands of US, the UK, and French airstrikes and tens of thousands of US artillery strikes in the Coalition's military campaign in Raqqa from June to October 2017. Other reports counted the civilian death toll of the US-led airstrikes as high as 1,873. Major General Igor Konashenkov said, "Raqqa has inherited the fate of Dresden in 1945, wiped off the face of the earth by Anglo-American bombardments." Russian and Turkish interests converge Both Russia and Turkey seek to eliminate the Kurdish aspiration of a break-away Kurdish state in North-East Syria. Turkey and Damascus may eventually work together once again to strengthen the security of both countries. The relationship between Syria and Turkey was very strong and productive before the US-NATO attack on Syria beginning in 2011. The upcoming US troop withdrawal from Syria will prompt the SDF to repair their relationship with Damascus and will set the stage for diplomacy renewal between Damascus and Ankara. Additionally, the recovered oil well revenue will allow for increased electricity and gasoline for Syrian civilians who have suffered shortages for years. Steven Sahiounie is an award-winning journalist and chief editor of MidEastDiscours News

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria and I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Whistleblower and the press break the code of silence in an Australian police state

Erdogan staged a coup to silence his opposition

Syrians abroad vote for a return to stability

Syrians reject the US 'regime change' and re-elect President Assad

Jordanian King blames Israel for provoking Palestinians

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 