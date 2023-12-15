Synchronicity and Karma Balance

The following, according to me, is the most interesting synchronicity story that illustrates there is a balance of energy in our lives.



In 2002 I bought an apartment building in Hollywood. One of the units was technically illegally occupied under the rent control law. The tenant, a woman, was a deplorable human being and when the owner was unable to legally evict her, it was a factor in him selling me the building.

I found a way, technically illegal, to get the woman out of the unit, and raise the rent. I am not excusing what I did but in fact had she not been a horrible person I would not have evicted her from the property.

Less than a year later after I evicted her and re-rented the unit at the current market rate, I was approached by Jose, a sales person at a local Real Estate brokerage firm. Jose told me he could sell the building for twice what I paid for it. I am flummoxed and tell him if he can do that I will give him a 7.5k bonus on top of the commission.

He presents a deal, that unbeknownst to me is a fraud, that does not close escrow. The buyer deposit of 10k is in dispute because they did not perform as per the sales contract that I believed they signed. During the escrow period I believed the buyer did things that were unethical and therefore I did not agree to return the 10k deposit. The 10k is sitting in escrow and Jose finds another buyer and the sale goes through without incident. I honor my commitment and give Jose the 7.5k that I promised.

Several months go and I get a letter from an aggressive attorney representing the buyer that I have to return the 10k deposit. I call Jose and ask him if there is any reason that I should be giving them back the money and he says no. He is aware that his company committed fraud but instead of telling me to return the money and move on with my life, he protects the Real Estate company.

I decide to negotiate and offer the attorney 5k which he turns down. You are probably asking yourself why am I arguing over 5k after just making over 300k on a building I owned for less than 2 years. Keep reading.

I proceed with the arbitration hearing over the disposition of the 10k. Until the hearing the fraud committed by the Real Estate firm never came to light.

The arbitrator at the hearing tells me that my broker committed fraud; however, under California law the property owner is liable and I have to return the 10k and pay the buyer's attorney fees which are 70k. He instructs me to sue the Real Estate firm.

I am stunned. I was arguing over 5k that I didn't even need and now owe 70k.

Not only was I unsuccessful suing the Real Estate firm but at one point during the negotiation they gave me a cashiers check for 35k. However another controversy arose and inexplicably they were able to get the 35k back in their account.

Why am I telling you this story?

It looks like the Universe was determined for me to pay 70k: not 5k, not 35k but exactly 70k.

Guess how much extra the property was worth because I was able to evict the evil woman? Answer 70k

Guess what was the nationality of the evil woman? Answer Russian

Guess what was the nationality of the people who were defrauded and got the 70k? Answer Russian.

Notice this is not Karma. I made an extra 70k by an illegal eviction and the Universe forced me to give it back, 70k-70k = Zero.