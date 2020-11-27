 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 11/27/20

Surprises to Expect From Trump

By Rob Kall
POSPOTUS Trump has warned us to expect some surprises in the coming weeks. Here are some of my guesses of what they might include.

-Continued efforts to steal the election by shifting it to the House of Representatives, where he'd win, since at least 27 states are Republican controlled. He doesn't need to win any lawsuits ,just delay the electoral college finalization.

-starting a war. I wouldn't put it past him. Most likely targets-- Iran, Venezuela, maybe Bolivia, now that it dumped its Pompeo/Trump sanctioned fascist.

-a slew of pardons of his partners in crime-- not really that surprising

-appointments of horrible people to spots in government.

-shutting down government agencies. These can be reversed, but that can take up to a year to do.

-Selling pardons to people or even corporations. There are corporations under investigation and some that owe hundreds of millions in fines. Trump could charge them a fraction of the fine and pardon them.

-Cancelling corporate or individual debts to the IRS or other government organizations.

-Giving away or selling, with him privately benefiting rights to mine or drill or pollute-- another way he can be selling for profit.

When past presidents have left the White house, they've pulled a prank, like removing a letter key from some keyboards. Sadly, it looks like Trump intends to seriously sabotage Biden's transition to the presidency, so it won't be surprising to see some far more severe acts that go beyond any simple prank. It is also likely that Trump will have done all he can to appoint civil, not political people who are stealth MAGA Trumpists, in the government.

I'll throw in some less likely positive ones:

-He'll do something that makes QAnon conspiracy theorists happy-- like ordering the NSA to identify sex traffickers.

-He'll pardon Snowden, Assange and Manning-- people who actually deserve pardons.

-He'll issue orders that are actually helpful in terms of the corona virus.

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Scott Baker

(Member since Oct 25, 2008)
Beware of Wisconsin, which has not certified its results yet, due Tuesday. Republican poll watchers are challenging signatures for almost every ballot, delaying the count so, they hope, to prevent certification and also throw other states into doubt so the election will proceed to the supreme court and somehow, mail-in ballots, which are mostly form democrats, will get tossed. Then Trump wins.

Also, beware his followers, driven half by Trump's dog whistled instructions - are they still "standing by?" - and half by their own delusions. Anything could happen from that faction too.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 27, 2020 at 5:45:13 PM

Anton Grambihler

(Member since Feb 22, 2007)
If Trump plans to run in 2024 he would be foolish to start a war.

Let Biden start the wars

and Trump wins in 2024.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 27, 2020 at 5:51:55 PM

Dink Winkerton

(Member since Aug 12, 2020)
He COULD give CANADA 330 million refugees to employ, as Elizabeth Windsor sees fit, (dead or alive, with or without ventilators.) yurl.com/y2h2b76b

Submitted on Friday, Nov 27, 2020 at 6:14:13 PM

Jerry Lobdill

(Member since Feb 17, 2007)
I think the Constitution does not intend that an outgoing President has the power to embark on a vindictive program aimed at dismantling whatever he thinks would make his successor's efforts to transition the government smoothly a failure. What would prevent the kind of behavior we see in Trump? Does the Constitution permit this? He should be removed immediately.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 27, 2020 at 6:16:04 PM

Robert Gormley

(Member since Dec 12, 2009)
" I am the president!" Arrogant to the bitter end.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 27, 2020 at 6:44:14 PM

