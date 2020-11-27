Surprises to Expect From Trump

POSPOTUS Trump has warned us to expect some surprises in the coming weeks. Here are some of my guesses of what they might include.

-Continued efforts to steal the election by shifting it to the House of Representatives, where he'd win, since at least 27 states are Republican controlled. He doesn't need to win any lawsuits ,just delay the electoral college finalization.

-starting a war. I wouldn't put it past him. Most likely targets-- Iran, Venezuela, maybe Bolivia, now that it dumped its Pompeo/Trump sanctioned fascist.

-a slew of pardons of his partners in crime-- not really that surprising

-appointments of horrible people to spots in government.

-shutting down government agencies. These can be reversed, but that can take up to a year to do.

-Selling pardons to people or even corporations. There are corporations under investigation and some that owe hundreds of millions in fines. Trump could charge them a fraction of the fine and pardon them.

-Cancelling corporate or individual debts to the IRS or other government organizations.

-Giving away or selling, with him privately benefiting rights to mine or drill or pollute-- another way he can be selling for profit.

When past presidents have left the White house, they've pulled a prank, like removing a letter key from some keyboards. Sadly, it looks like Trump intends to seriously sabotage Biden's transition to the presidency, so it won't be surprising to see some far more severe acts that go beyond any simple prank. It is also likely that Trump will have done all he can to appoint civil, not political people who are stealth MAGA Trumpists, in the government.

I'll throw in some less likely positive ones:

-He'll do something that makes QAnon conspiracy theorists happy-- like ordering the NSA to identify sex traffickers.

-He'll pardon Snowden, Assange and Manning-- people who actually deserve pardons.

-He'll issue orders that are actually helpful in terms of the corona virus.