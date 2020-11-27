Surprises to Expect From Trump

POSPOTUS Trump has warned us to expect some surprises in the coming weeks. Here are some of my guesses of what they might include.
-Continued efforts to steal the election by shifting it to the House of Representatives, where he'd win, since at least 27 states are Republican controlled. He doesn't need to win any lawsuits ,just delay the electoral college finalization.
-starting a war. I wouldn't put it past him. Most likely targets-- Iran, Venezuela, maybe Bolivia, now that it dumped its Pompeo/Trump sanctioned fascist.
-a slew of pardons of his partners in crime-- not really that surprising
-appointments of horrible people to spots in government.
-shutting down government agencies. These can be reversed, but that can take up to a year to do.
-Selling pardons to people or even corporations. There are corporations under investigation and some that owe hundreds of millions in fines. Trump could charge them a fraction of the fine and pardon them.
-Cancelling corporate or individual debts to the IRS or other government organizations.
-Giving away or selling, with him privately benefiting rights to mine or drill or pollute-- another way he can be selling for profit.
When past presidents have left the White house, they've pulled a prank, like removing a letter key from some keyboards. Sadly, it looks like Trump intends to seriously sabotage Biden's transition to the presidency, so it won't be surprising to see some far more severe acts that go beyond any simple prank. It is also likely that Trump will have done all he can to appoint civil, not political people who are stealth MAGA Trumpists, in the government.
I'll throw in some less likely positive ones:
-He'll do something that makes QAnon conspiracy theorists happy-- like ordering the NSA to identify sex traffickers.
-He'll pardon Snowden, Assange and Manning-- people who actually deserve pardons.
-He'll issue orders that are actually helpful in terms of the corona virus.
Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect,
connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.
He's given talks and workshops to Fortune
500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered
first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and
Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful
people on his Bottom Up Radio Show,
and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and
opinion sites, OpEdNews.com
more detailed bio:
Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves,
and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our
Guidelines and Policies,
we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access
of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
(You can only use the social login buttons before entering a comment.)