Stunning news: President will present a sweeping plan to combat domestic terrorism

a miracle
(Image by seanvickers.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
In an early morning tweet yesterday, President Trump made this stunning announcement: "The American people have had enough of these mass shootings, these acts of domestic terrorism. In the next few days I will present a comprehensive plan to Congress and the American people by which to bring this dire situation under control."

This tweet went viral on Twitter and other forms of communication. Millions upon millions of Americans heard the great news and were ecstatic, lavishing praise on the president for taking this decisive action to deal with these domestic atrocities.

They flooded the streets of cities across America, celebrating this monumental announcement, so pleased and grateful that that something was finally going to be done about these mass shootings that have been killing innocent Americans, including helpless little children.

Watching these dreadful crimes being committed against Americans by their fellow Americans has been like watching a frightening movie again and again. A terrible mass shooting takes place, Americans are stunned, shocked; the media covers the tragedy 24/7, experts on terrorism appear on CNN, MSNBC and network news shows and go on and on about what the shooter's motive may have been, if he had accomplices, or had mental problems.

But do we hear any in-depth discussions relative to the measures which need to be taken to bring this situation under control? The president and members of Congress express their sympathies to the victim's families but do absolutely nothing to try to end these murders of innocents. And where is the rage, the outrage that should be coming from the American people?

When all the shock and media attention dies down, politicians in Congress quickly turn to other matters, the media returns to the unearthing of societal and political scandals, and the American people go on about their business. And then the next mass shooting takes place followed by another and another and there seems to be no end in sight.

This is exactly what happened when that horrendous domestic terrorist attack took place not long ago in Las Vegas when 58 people were gunned down and 546 wounded during a concert.

America has a government that continues to spend mega-billions on the War on Terror to fight against suspected terrorists in foreign nations when the greatest threat to Americans today comes from within America itself.

President Trump, true to his word, followed through and presented his ambitious plan to Congress and the American people. In the Congress, Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan, leaders of the Senate and the House respectively, fully aware that Mr. Trump, the Democratic Party, and the majority of Americans all wanted these mass shootings to end, wasted no time in declaring that they were 100% behind the plan.

Here are the main elements of the president's plan:

There will be a total ban on any form of military-style assault weapon. Private ownership of AR-15s, AK47s and similar weaponry will no longer be allowed.

There will also be a ban on large ammunition magazines and bump stocks that equip weapons to fire 9 rounds per second with some at 800 per minute.

NRA and gun industry representatives will no longer be allowed to enter the halls of Congress with the intent to lobby legislators. Legislators will not be able to accept campaign contributions, gifts or any type perks from gun industry corporations or their representatives.

Gun shows will have law enforcement representatives present who will make certain that background checks are performed when anyone wants to purchase any type of guns or rifles. Any weaponry that is on the banned weapons list will be confiscated.

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues.
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Michael Payne

Obviously I would have had to be dreaming to think that Trump would ever present such a plan. But some day, some how this government and the people of this country will have to do something to finally put an end to this madness, this evil within our society:


What's happening right now is this, as taken from the article: "When all the shock and media attention dies down, politicians in Congress quickly turn to other matters, the media returns to the unearthing of societal and political scandals, and the American people go on about their business. And then the next mass shooting takes place followed by another and another and there seems to be no end in sight."



Submitted on Friday, Jan 5, 2018 at 4:28:02 PM

