I am strong.
Am I strong?
Not strong like muscular,
Shoveling snow. No,
Not like when I was younger-strong,
When I held the school record for chin-ups (33)
And it held for a week
Until some skinny 9th grader figured out
How to do chin-ups by swinging his body
And he set the school record -- 64.
Then I was beginning to worry about the draft anyway.
I wasn't going to fight in Vietnam.
My strong is from brokenness.
I fixed it with a weld.
My strength is like a horse muscle.
Sometimes I feel it flexing in my conscience.
Sometimes I feel it turning in my neck,
Making me turn around.
Like when I turned west
And hitched to the West Coast
To live in the streets of Santa Cruz.
I still feel my power
And it wants to break the old weld
Of my old brokenness.
I am strong
How strong?
I grieve for the world.
I get up the next day and
I grieve for the world again.
That's how strong I am.
That strong.