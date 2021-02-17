I am strong.

Am I strong?

Not strong like muscular,

Shoveling snow. No,

Not like when I was younger-strong,

When I held the school record for chin-ups (33)

And it held for a week

Until some skinny 9th grader figured out

How to do chin-ups by swinging his body

And he set the school record -- 64.

Then I was beginning to worry about the draft anyway.

I wasn't going to fight in Vietnam.

My strong is from brokenness.

I fixed it with a weld.

My strength is like a horse muscle.

Sometimes I feel it flexing in my conscience.

Sometimes I feel it turning in my neck,

Making me turn around.

Like when I turned west

And hitched to the West Coast

To live in the streets of Santa Cruz.

I still feel my power

And it wants to break the old weld

Of my old brokenness.

I am strong

How strong?

I grieve for the world.

I get up the next day and

I grieve for the world again.

That's how strong I am.

That strong.