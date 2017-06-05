Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Story to Follow: Europe Free at Last, via Versailles and St Petersburg

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Deena Stryker     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 6/5/17

Author 23276
Become a Fan
  (42 fans)


Peter the Great's gold layered throne room in St Petersburg's Hermitage Palace.
(Image by Deena Stryker)   Permission   Details   DMCA

When ancient history and a fast-moving present manage to join up in front of the tv cameras, the result is a record of a major turning point.

Yesterday MSNBC broadcast former Fox News anchor Megan Kelley's interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Having been accused by candidate Trump of being unfairly tough on him during the presidential debates, she has been avenged, but she did not live up to the opportunity given her, rehashing the old saw about Russian interference in the US election and affording Putin the opportunity to point out that what the US was accusing Russia of, is what the US does all the time, all around the world.

When Megan shot back with 'So tit for tat?', the Russian president slammed her with 'No, a matter of facts."

Kelly succeeds the hapless Fareed Zakaria as last year's American anchor on the stage of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum, also known as the Valdai Discussion Group with the Russian President and his guest of honor who, this year, was Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the ever-'breaking' media world, Kelley deserves to celebrate her change of status, while for President Putin it is the discipline of chess and judo that enabled him to schedule a meeting with the newly elected French President in the Palace of Versailles just days before chairing his yearly meeting of business and cultural leaders from around the world. His native city of St Petersburg was built by Russian Tsar Peter the Great on marshland to compete with the Sun King's extravaganza,, and the meeting celebrated the 300th anniversary his trip to Versailles in 1717.

Contradicting Washington's claim that 'Russia is isolated', the Valdai Discussion Forum has been held every year since 2004, systematically ignored by the mainstream international press and most of an alternative press that tends to concentrate on Beltway-designated breaking news.

This year was no different, the msm is all over President Trump's decision to take the US out of the Paris Climate Accord, as if he doesn't not know a carbon kilowatt from a sou's ear, ignoring the equally portentous fact that Europe just left Sam to rejoin Louis and Peter: As the Russian President was flying to Paris, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the most important European leader since the Gaulle/Adenauer duo, declared that it was over with the US.

The subtext of Merkel's statement, that Europeans could no longer count on their allies, but had to take their destiny into its own hands 'as Europeans' was that Europe had reached the limit of its commitment to trans-Atlantic 'values'. America's wars around the globe had dumped hundreds of thousands of Muslims onto the shores of Christian Europe, and now its latest 'value' (Making America Great Again) challenged the survival of the planet. No history book would be able to accuse Europe, tarred by centuries of anti-Semitism and wars of conquest, of being anti-planet!

Following upon the rapprochement between Pakistan and Russia over Afghanistan, India is being invited to join China's One Belt, One Road development project (of which The Economist just became aware http://www.economist.com/blogs/economist-explains/2017/05/economist-explains-11 )in the background.

Those of us who have felt closer to the Europe of our ancestors than to the land necessity brought them to, and who have despaired of ever seeing it free from its grasp, can finally breathe a sigh of unexpected relief: Europe is coming into its own, realizing that it doesn't have to invade Russia "because it's there", that Germany doesn't have to impose its orderliness on the Greeks, and that once it decouples itself from America's wars of aggression against the Islamic world, it will be able to accept that Islam, the fastest growing religion in the world could rejuvenate the land of Charlemagne as it joins with those of Peter and Confucius, where it has always belonged.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.otherjonesii.blogspot.com

Born in Phila, I spent most of my adolescent and adult years in Europe, resulting over time in several unique books, my latest being Cuba, Diary of A Revolution

CUBA: Diary of a Revolution, Inside the Cuban Revolution with Fidel, Raul, Che, and Celia Sanchez

Lunch with Fellini, Dinner with Fidel: An Illustrated Personal Journey from the Cold War to the Arab Spring

(more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A time-line comparison of the rise of Fascism in Nazi Germany and today's United States.

Did Assad Make 'A Fatal Mistake? Read his words

The Rise and Fall of American Exceptionalism

Poland: Ukraine's Other Nemesis

On the Brink of WWIII, A Primer on Russian History-- Facts and Fantasy

How So-Called Progressive Journalists Mislead the Public

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 