Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 6/4/22

Stop Sales and Take Away All Semi-Automatic Weapons and Magazines

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
We must do what it takes to get semiautomatic weapons out of the hands of the public-- and we must do whatever it takes.

One conservative argument is that gun regulation won't work because criminals will violate the laws. That's not true.

Deaths by gunfire were far lower during the years when semiautomatic weapons were banned.

Semiautomatic weapons and themagazines that enable rapid fire should be banned again. No-one but police and the military should be allowed to own them. All others should have to give them up. Once this law is passed, people should be required to hand in their weapons and magazines quickly.

(Image by CyJen from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Thomas Knapp writes, in his article, Of Car Keys and "Gun Control",

" more than 100 million Americans own more than 400 million guns.

For many if not most of those guns and gun owners, the response to "gun control" legislation will always be "no."

You can't have them.

If you're not stupid, you won't try to take them.

If you do try to take them, go long on the stocks of companies that provide burial, cremation, and funeral services first, because they're going to make bank. If even 1% of those gun owners resist your edict, it's going to get very, very ugly."

If, as Knapp appears to predict, people decide to break the law, and use their weapons to fight police, then they are terrorists and they should be arrested or killed. KILLED. The delusional idiots who think they are heroic patriots, who build up massive armaments in their homes are dangerous. No-one needs to own automatic or semiautomatic weapons. It appears to me that some of these people are preparing for insurrection or a post-apocalyptic future. I don't have a problem with "preppers' who store a year's worth of food, bags that are packed and ready to go after the A-bombs hit... but their fantasy/hobby/delusion should not give them the right to own semiautomatic weapons.

We see photos of people with scores of guns laid out in their homes and they are nuts. The semiautomatic weapons should be taken from them.

If they resist, arrest them. If they shoot, give them a chance to surrender, then blow up their homes. Have the military do it with a missile fired by a fighter jet or helicopter. It won't take many houses being blown up to persuade people to give up their AR-15s and related weapons.

Charlton Heston said that the only we people would take away his guns was from his cold, dead hands. Okay. If you fire at people charged with collecting illegal guns, cold dead hands it will be.

It is crazy that innocent people and children are being killed every day by these weapons, and the police either stand by doing nothing or rush in and get killed.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com
 

