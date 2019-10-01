Still Unstoppable 70 Later, China Changed the World









STILL UNSTOPPABLE AFTER 70 YEARS: CHINA'S COMMUNIST LIBERATION CHANGED THE WORLD FOREVER, FOR THE BETTER.



















On October 1st, 1949, Chairman Mao Zedong stood on the dais of Tiananmen Gate and read out the following statement, live to hundreds of thousands of fellow citizens on the square below and to many millions more by radio (the text in bold is what matters for this article),

PROCLAMATION OF THE CENTRAL PEOPLE'S GOVERNMENT OF THE PRC

October 1st, 1949

The people throughout China have been plunged into bitter suffering and tribulations since the Chiang Kai-shek [Jiang Jieshi] Kuomintang [Guomindang] reactionary government betrayed the fatherland, colluded with imperialists, and launched the counter-revolutionary war. Fortunately, our People's Liberation Army, backed by the whole nation, has been fighting heroically and selflessly to defend the territorial sovereignty of our homeland, to protect the people's lives and property, to relieve the people of their sufferings, and to struggle for their rights, and it eventually wiped out the reactionary troops and overthrew the reactionary rule of the Nationalist government.

Now, the People's War of Liberation has been basically won, and the majority of the people in the country have been liberated. On this foundation, the first session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, composed of delegates of all the democratic parties and people's organization of China, the People's Liberation Army, the various regions and nationalities of the country, and the overseas Chinese and other patriotic elements, has been convened.

Next Page 1 | 2