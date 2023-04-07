Stations of the Cross - A Sonnet Sequence for Easter

Life Arts 4/7/2023 at 6:00 AM EDT H3'ed 4/7/23



The Stations of the Cross

Opening Meditation

My soul is sad, even unto death. Jesus said.

Or, at least, that's what they said he said, but,

who knows? Maybe he said, instead, Hey Mac,

gotta a light? for his last ciggy. Good craic.

Yet who can relate to such sadness cut

with long term exposure to Liebestod dread?

He said, Let this cup pass away from me.

Second thinking from the Second Comer?

Had years among near-beasts and feral souls

left him enervated, their eyes dark coals

that registered futility? Bummer.

But he was saved at last, able to see.

You wonder, don't you, what he'd say today.

A postmod Jesus, AIs on their way.

