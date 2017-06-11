Refresh  

Standing Up For Our Public Schools

By Carl Petersen
"Charters are publicly funded but privately managed and, like most privately run businesses, the schools prefer to avoid transparency in their operations."

- Bobbi Murray / Capital and Main


Magnolia charter students bussed into School Board meeting.
(Image by Carl J Petersen)   Permission   Details   DMCA
In the past five years, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) School Board had denied nine charter renewals while renewing at least 162. The charter industry, therefore, considered the Board to be hostile towards charters and spent $9,695,351.00 on the last School Board election, purchasing seats for Board Members who will do their bidding. Now, with a majority secured, charters like Celerity (whose offices have been raided by the FBI) and Magnolia (which according to the California Charter School Association, operates academically inferior schools) can be assured that the pro-charter majority on the Board will see that these privately run schools are not held accountable at all for the public funds that they receive.

The outsized influence of the charter industry goes beyond the election cycle. Despite the fact that the majority of students enrolled within the LAUSD attend public schools, it is the charters that receive preferential treatment at Board meetings. Parents, teachers, and students are regularly bussed in (during school hours) in an attempt to sway the Board to ignore the various allegations against them. Unfortunately, no such organization exists to represent LAUSD public school students and so their voices are often left unheard. The number of charters continues to expand, without serving the needs of all students; fraud continues to go unpunished and the District forces public school students to give up needed space.

With an incoming School Board that is set to represent the minority of students enrolled in charters, public school students will need other representatives to ensure that their needs are met. The Northridge East Neighborhood Council (NENC), of which I am an elected member and serve as the Chairperson of the Education Committee, provides an example of the type of oversight that should exist. At the May meeting, with a unanimous vote, the Council passed the following resolution proposed by the Education Committee:

"The NENC express concern with the following discrepancies in demographics between Granada Hills Charter High School (GHCHS) and Northridge Academy High School (NAHS): Special Education (2012-13) GHCHS 6%, NAHS 14%; English Learners (2012-13) GHCHS 3%, NAHS 8%; Homeless Students (2015-16) GHCHS 0, NAHS 7; Free and Reduced Price Lunch (2012-13) GHCHS 49%, NAHS 65%. We ask that the LAUSD report on what steps the Charter School Division has taken to ensure that GHCHS is properly following the rules governing enrollment."

This resolution was the result of many months of discussions by the Education Committee about the effects of GHCHS, which bills itself as the largest charter in the country, on NAHS, which is located within the boundaries of the NENC. In reviewing the demographics of the two schools, it became clear that NAHS was shouldering a larger share of the responsibility for educating students with additional needs than the charter, only 1.7 miles up the road. This included those with special educational needs, English learners, homeless students and those receiving free and reduced-price lunch. Since resources are diverted to ensure that the additional needs of these students are met, the entire student body is affected. It is, therefore, imperative to compel GHCHS to do more to meet its obligation to serve all students in return for the public funding that it receives. It was the conclusion of the Education Committee that this must start by reviewing GHCHS' enrollment policies.

While the Neighborhood Council system has the unique ability to oversee individual schools throughout the city, this is not enough. The District covers 720 square miles and needs an organization to help bring cohesiveness to the disparate needs of different student groups. By speaking with one voice, advocates for public education can start to counteract those who would disband our education system for their own benefit.

____________________________________________

Carl Petersen is a parent and special education advocate and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. He was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a "strong supporter of public schools." His past blogs can be found at www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com.

 

As a father of five, I have personally seen what happens when the LAUSD's massive bureaucracy stands in the way of our students. In my case, the district made me fight for the services that my daughters' teachers agreed they required.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Susan Lee Schwartz

  New Content

Hmmm Good Question. There will be no pubic schools.

here re some links to post from Diane Ravitch.

Kevin McCarthy, State Assemblyman from Sacramento, published a terrific article in the Sacramento Bee with Joshua Pechthalt, president of the California Federation of Teachers, explaining what a rip-off for-profit charters are.

The last time the Legislature tried to prohibit for-profit charters, Governor Jerry Brown vetoed it. Let's hope that as more legislators understand the frauds in both for-profit and non-profit charters, the Legislature will bar for-profits and regulate non-profits.

They write:

"Across California and the country, corporations are expanding their ownership and operation of charter schools and their profits, subsidized by taxpayers.

"In California, 34 charter schools operated by five for-profit education management organizations enroll about 25,000 students. These for-profit charter schools siphon hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayer money away from students to generate massive corporate profits, and in many cases provide an inferior education.

"They exploit loopholes in California's charter school law allowing them to cheat our students and reap huge profits at taxpayer expense.

"We have a long way to go before California's public education system is adequately funded and cannot afford to line shareholder pockets with scarce state revenues.

"The Legislature has the opportunity to fix this flaw in state law. Assembly Bill 406, authored by Assemblyman Kevin McCarty and sponsored by the California Federation of Teachers, would prohibit for-profit corporations from operating public charter schools. The bill was approved by the Assembly on Wednesday and now heads to the state Senate.

"It is estimated that California taxpayers provide these companies with more than $225 million a year with little public transparency or accountability.

"K12 Inc., the state's largest for-profit education management organization, received $310 million in state funding over the past dozen years. In 2016, it reported revenue of $872 million, including $89 million paid to its Wall Street investors.

"It pays millions to top executives while its average teacher salary is $36,000, thanks to heavy recruitment among young, inexperienced teachers, plus burnout and turnover.

"K12 Inc. operates 16 schools in California with about 13,000 students. The average graduation rate of its charter schools is 40 percent, while the statewide rate is 83 percent.

"Like many of these for-profit companies, K12 also overstates student performance and attendance data. Students who logged onto their computers for one minute per day were reportedly counted as full-time students, giving the corporation full average daily attendance funding from the state."

Read morehere:

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 11, 2017 at 5:11:02 PM

Susan Lee Schwartz

The Network for Public Education: Our View on Charter Schools

The Network for Public Education believes that public education is the pillar of our democracy. We believe in the common school envisioned by Horace Mann. A common school is a public institution, which nurtures and teaches all who live within its boundaries, regardless of race, ethnicity, creed, sexual preference or learning ability. All may enroll--regardless of when they seek to enter the school or where they were educated before.

We believe that taxpayers bear the responsibility for funding those schools and that funding should be ample and equitable to address the needs of the served community. We also believe that taxpayers have the right to examine how schools use tax dollars to educate children.

Most importantly, we believe that such schools should be accountable to the community they serve, and that community residents have the right and responsibility to elect those who govern the school. Citizens also have the right to insist that schooling be done in a manner that best serves the needs of all children.

By definition, a charter school is not a public school. Charter schools are formed when a private organization contracts with a government authorizer to open and run a school. Charters are managed by private boards, often with no connection to the community they serve. The boards of many leading charter chains are populated by billionaires who often live far away from the schools they govern.

Through lotteries, recruitment and restrictive entrance policies, charters do not serve all children. The public cannot review income and expenditures in detail. Many are for profit entities or non-profits that farm out management to for-profit corporations that operate behind a wall of secrecy. This results in scandal, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer funds. The news is replete with stories of self-dealing, conflicts of interest, and theft occurring in charter schools [1].

We have learned during the 25 years in which charters have been in existence that the overall academic performance of students in charter schools is no better, and often worse, than the performance of students in public schools. And yet charter schools are seen as the remedy when public schools are closed based on unfair letter-based grading schemes.

By means of school closures and failed takeover practices like the Achievement School District, disadvantaged communities lose their public schools to charter schools. Not only do such communities lose the school, but they also lose their voice in school governance.

There is little that is innovative or new that charter schools offer. Because of their "freedom" from regulations, allegedly to promote innovation, scandals involving the finances and governance of charter schools occur on a weekly basis. Charter schools can and have closed at will, leaving families stranded. Profiteers with no educational expertise have seized the opportunity to open charter schools and use those schools for self-enrichment. States with weak charter laws encourage nepotism, profiteering by politicians, and worse.

For all of the reasons above and more, the Network for Public Education regard charter schools as a failed experiment that our organization cannot support. If the strength of charter schools is the freedom to innovate, then that same freedom can be offered to public schools by the district of the state.

At the same time, we recognize that many families have come to depend on charter schools and that many charter school teachers are dedicated professionals who serve their students well. It is also true that some charter schools are successful. We do not, therefore, call for the immediate closure of all charter schools, but rather we advocate for their eventual absorption into the public school system. We look forward to the day when charter schools are governed not by private boards, but by those elected by the community, at the district, city or county level.

Until that time, we support all legislation and regulation that will make charters better learning environments for students and more accountable to the taxpayers who fund them. Such legislation would include the following:

" An immediate moratorium on the creation of new charter schools, including no replication or expansion of existing charter schools

" The transformation of for-profit charters to non-profit charters

" The transformation of for-profit management organizations to non-profit management organizations

" All due process rights for charter students that are afforded public school students, in all matters of discipline

" Required certification of all school teaching and administrative staff

" Complete transparency in all expenditures and income

" Requirements that student bodies reflect the demographics of the served community

" Open meetings of the board of directors, posted at least 2 weeks prior on the charter's website

" Annual audits available to the public

" Requirements to following bidding laws and regulations

" Requirements that all properties owned by the charter school become the property of the local public school if the charter closes

" Requirements that all charter facilities meet building codes

" Requirements that charters offer free or reduced priced lunch programs for students

" Full compensation from the state for all expenditures incurred when a student leaves the public school to attend a charter

" Authorization, oversight and renewal of charters transferred to the local district in which they are located

" A rejection of all ALEC legislation regarding charter schools that advocates for less transparency, less accountability, and the removal of requirements for teacher certification.

Until charter schools become true public schools, the Network for Public Education will continue to consider them to be private schools that take public funding.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 11, 2017 at 5:12:41 PM

