St. Patrick's Day Remembrance (2023)

Life Arts 3/18/2023 at 6:13 AM EDT H3'ed 3/18/23



'Bobby Sands mural in the Falls Road (Catholic) neighborhood of West Belfast'

(Image by Anosmia) Details DMCA



for Bobby Seale Sands

.



I just read that St.Patrick had nothing

to do with the ridding of Eire's snakes,

as there were none.

How do you like them paddy cakes?

So, why the feckin' parades for no deeds done?

The Irish, right? Devilution for the hell of it.

I long to one day see the leprechaun logo in Boston

morphed to Bill Russell's face,

Mr. Championship himself, but he couldn't chase away

the old Garden rats, up in the rafters,

or in the all-white stands who loved winning,

especially from mouthy Southie

and the citadel of C-town. And remember

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).