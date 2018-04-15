- Advertisement -

(This is a reprint from NewsBred).



Brinda Karat: A bout of amnesia

(Image by ashishshukla.net) Permission Details DMCA



Brinda Karat of CPI (M) has suffered from amnesia in accusing BJP leaders of complicity-by-support in the Kathua and Unnao rape incidents in an edit piece in The Hindu on Friday.

The thing most common in amnesia of course is memory loss--hopefully temporary in Brinda's case though with the Left-Liberal-Media gang you could be sure it's more likely a front to their shameless lies and propaganda.

Draw a parallel with the unfortunate killing of Gauri Lankesh last year and you would see the following patterns emerge:

(i) Blame the BJP and right-wing even before their complicity is established (Ramachandra Guha);

(ii) Never bother to cover your tracks in case the accusation goes unproven;

(iii) Never lift a finger in case your own cabal of Left-Liberal-Lutyens Media are shown going soft on murders and rapes where a Hindu is a sufferer: more so if the alleged crime is committed by a Muslim or minority.

Karat has gone into convulsions over Kathua, stating that Hindus of the region are communalizing an unfortunate, tragic incident of a defense-less little girl-child, staging protests and unrest.

The amnesia stops Madam Karat from bringing the following facts in readers/public domain:

(i) The government called an officer from Kashmir to investigate the matter rather than involving Jammu police officers, which reeks of political conspiracy;

(ii) They called an officer who himself was in prison for one year;

(iii) The subsequent charge-sheet claims that Hindus of Jammu have conspired against Bakharwal community--clearly an attempt to divide Hindus and Muslims of Jammu on communal lines;

(iv) Two kids from Meerut were beaten up by police and forced to give wrong statements as they professed in front of the judge;

(v) That the protests were also staged by Jammu 's lawyers' body (a non-communal professional body), which Karat hides in her hysterical piece.

So what's wrong when the two BJP state ministers appealed for the matter to be investigated by CBI?

Next Page 1 | 2