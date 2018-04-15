Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Spot the pattern in Gauri Lankesh, Kathua and Unnao

(This is a reprint from NewsBred).


Brinda Karat: A bout of amnesia
(Image by ashishshukla.net)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Brinda Karat of CPI (M) has suffered from amnesia in accusing BJP leaders of complicity-by-support in the Kathua and Unnao rape incidents in an edit piece in The Hindu on Friday.

The thing most common in amnesia of course is memory loss--hopefully temporary in Brinda's case though with the Left-Liberal-Media gang you could be sure it's more likely a front to their shameless lies and propaganda.

Draw a parallel with the unfortunate killing of Gauri Lankesh last year and you would see the following patterns emerge:

(i) Blame the BJP and right-wing even before their complicity is established (Ramachandra Guha);

(ii) Never bother to cover your tracks in case the accusation goes unproven;

(iii) Never lift a finger in case your own cabal of Left-Liberal-Lutyens Media are shown going soft on murders and rapes where a Hindu is a sufferer: more so if the alleged crime is committed by a Muslim or minority.

Karat has gone into convulsions over Kathua, stating that Hindus of the region are communalizing an unfortunate, tragic incident of a defense-less little girl-child, staging protests and unrest.

The amnesia stops Madam Karat from bringing the following facts in readers/public domain:

(i) The government called an officer from Kashmir to investigate the matter rather than involving Jammu police officers, which reeks of political conspiracy;

(ii) They called an officer who himself was in prison for one year;

(iii) The subsequent charge-sheet claims that Hindus of Jammu have conspired against Bakharwal community--clearly an attempt to divide Hindus and Muslims of Jammu on communal lines;

(iv) Two kids from Meerut were beaten up by police and forced to give wrong statements as they professed in front of the judge;

(v) That the protests were also staged by Jammu's lawyers' body (a non-communal professional body), which Karat hides in her hysterical piece.

So what's wrong when the two BJP state ministers appealed for the matter to be investigated by CBI?

Ashish Shukla is an Indian journalist and author who has his new book:"HOW UNITED STATES SHOT HUAMNITY: Muslims Ruined Europe Next" released worldwide. He also runs a website: www.newsbred.com
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

(Member since Jul 6, 2015)


  New Content

Madam Karat must never be asked why her feminism is not outraged when a six-year-old Hindu girl-child is raped in Bihar's Rohtas district, allegedly by a Muslim youth Meraj Alam;

The bindi-girl would never shed a tear and mount a public outrage over hackings of BJP and RSS workers occurring regularly across India.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 15, 2018 at 2:19:41 AM

