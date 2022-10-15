 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 4 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/15/22

"Sorry" Does Not Cut It

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)
"The racist and disrespectful language used by these elected city representatives is completely egregious, especially when referencing a child."
- LAUSD Candidate Dr. Rocio Rivas


(Image by The Politicians Pictured)   Details   DMCA

There are no circumstances when it is acceptable to call a two-year-old black child a "little monkey" in a derogatory manner. There is also no excuse for joking about violently disciplining a child, especially when it comes from a former school board member. Yet, last October Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez called her colleague's son a "changuito" (little monkey), said that the child needed "a beatdown", and offered to do it herself. These comments were made during an "hourlong conversation" with Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera.

Martinez and her fellow city councilmen have had almost a year to reflect upon their words but none of them seems to have had a crisis of conscience over their involvement. Not one member of the group had taken any steps to publicly condemn what was said or to apologize to those who were the subject of the racist rhetoric. Can their constituents assume that these racial diatribes were normal behind closed doors?

These elected officials were finally forced to confront their bigotry when a recording of the conversation was released to the public. With their open racism exposed they finally found contrition. Martinez claimed that the words were said "in a moment of intense frustration and anger," as if a political disagreement would somehow excuse away her bigoted beliefs. De León released a statement that he regretted "appearing to condone and even contribute to certain insensitive comments made about a colleague and his family" without providing any explanation as to why it took the release of the audio for him to finally say something.

Cedillo, who claims that he does not "have a recollection of this conversation", comes out as the biggest hypocrite in the room. During his 2017 race for re-election, he condemned his opponent, Joe Bray-Ali, for comments that he posted on an online forum. Cedillo denounced those postings saying that they made his opponent "not fit for public office, and particularly unsuited to represent a district as diverse as Los Angeles' 1st." It now appears that these words were nothing more than a convenient attack against a challenger who was on the verge of defeating him in the general election. Cedillo won that election and the residents of the first City Council district still ended up with a representative willing to traffic in racist rhetoric.

Even worse than offering a fake apology, the L.A. County Federation of Labor's response was taken right out of the Trump playbook. The group is not complaining about the racist remarks that were spoken at their facility but instead about the fact that the public was made aware of the racism. The union took responsibility for having the audio clips removed from Reddit and says that it is planning an investigation to "make sure these crimes are prosecuted to the full extent of the law." I wonder how well-represented black members of the union feel.

While Nury Martinez has quit her position as the City Council President, this is not enough. She has shown with her words that she cannot represent her constituents equally. The same is true of De León and Cedillo.

This is a crisis that cannot be solved with apologies, especially when the elected representatives seem to be more sorry for getting caught than they do for betraying the public trust. New blood on the council is needed immediately. It is the only way for all of our fellow angelenos to feel represented.

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for students with special education needs and public education. He was elected to the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and is the Education Chair. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend