

Shock Corridor %281963 poster%29.

Sonnet: White Noise and Black Eyes

by John Kendall Hawkins

Every day, day to night, it's Bedlam:

who'd have thunk one old asylum could hold

so many mad king Georges, alley-rolled,

unhinged and jacketed -- crown, a bedpan?

Their monotone boasts flit down the hallways,

one-note passions, opheliac Echoes,

weird sonic bats, or crazy climbing geckoes,

Lear's never, answered with always always.

Don't know bout you but I'm ready to say,

Jersey Bentham, stuff your panopticon

right straight up your fat rosy Rubicon.

It'll mean more meds, a closed ward stay.

Here comes the mad doc with tabs of reason

and checks we've swallowed to hold off treason.