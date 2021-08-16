Sonnet: When the Better Angels Go Postal
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
If the angel of my better nature
ever shows up in time to save my ass
may it be Quixote or Mama Cass
singing sentimental nomenclature
Please, I want some more or O Sole Mio!
May he or she skip the formalities
and renounce the ledger totalities
and dance the tarantella with brio.
But now as each day passes sullenly,
I've lost my faith in angels, darkness hies
and I must hither toward unlit skies
scrubbed like the Sistine freed of graffiti.
There's a brave New Man up ahead loomin' --
a Seinfeldsaurus screech: Hello, Newman!