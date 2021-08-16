Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 8/16/2021 at 9:38 AM EDT H4'ed 8/16/21



usps

(Image by oinonio) Details DMCA



Sonnet: When the Better Angels Go Postal

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



If the angel of my better nature

ever shows up in time to save my ass

may it be Quixote or Mama Cass

singing sentimental nomenclature

Please, I want some more or O Sole Mio!

May he or she skip the formalities

and renounce the ledger totalities

and dance the tarantella with brio.

But now as each day passes sullenly,

I've lost my faith in angels, darkness hies

and I must hither toward unlit skies

scrubbed like the Sistine freed of graffiti.

There's a brave New Man up ahead loomin' --

a Seinfeldsaurus screech: Hello, Newman!

<span id="XinhaEditingEnd"></span>