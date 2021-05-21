HitlersRoses
Sonnet: Vake up, Shnell, Und Shmell Der Rosen
by John Kendall Hawkins
In memory of Adolph Hitler's rise to top of the Nazi party in 1921
Stuck in the bunker all mental, pacing,
moustache blowing in the wind of his mind,
siegheiling his honeypot and gray hund
(could he tell the difference from behind?)
his mind was rough and ready and racing
back and forth went the master of the Bund
"All's lost!" und "Wo ist mein liederhosen!?"
Und always machtung a fascist stadtment
playing Russian roulette with his luger
telegram from Churchill sagt er Get Bent,
Adolph, you ain't no Aryan Chosen!
Dann bang! face down a bloodflower oozer.
Clipped paintbrush pasted under his Nase
to vorefer shmell der rose-filled Vase.
