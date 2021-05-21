Exclusive to OpEdNews: OpEdNews Op Eds 5/21/2021 at 9:23 AM EDT



HitlersRoses

Sonnet: Vake up, Shnell, Und Shmell Der Rosen

by John Kendall Hawkins



In memory of Adolph Hitler's rise to top of the Nazi party in 1921



Stuck in the bunker all mental, pacing,

moustache blowing in the wind of his mind,

siegheiling his honeypot and gray hund

(could he tell the difference from behind?)

his mind was rough and ready and racing

back and forth went the master of the Bund

"All's lost!" und "Wo ist mein liederhosen!?"

Und always machtung a fascist stadtment

playing Russian roulette with his luger

telegram from Churchill sagt er Get Bent,

Adolph, you ain't no Aryan Chosen!

Dann bang! face down a bloodflower oozer.

Clipped paintbrush pasted under his Nase

to vorefer shmell der rose-filled Vase.