Sonnet: Unjust Desserts

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



Upside down Mussolini cake -- mangia!

Fascism's back in town on stark display

(if it ever really left at all -- Ja?),

hanging from a rafter, piñata gay.

Let's beat the stuffing out of it, it, it,

until all the sadist sauce comes dripping out --

O psychosexual perversit-

y! Women pushing men folk haunches shout

of the gorgeous devastation ahead,

and children with dog-eared Mockingbird books

prepare the noose with Cub Scout knots. All fed,

they sink in their teeth and barbary hooks.

Did I wake from a nightmare to find peace,

or, wake up to a maelstrom of disease?