Mussolini's body
(Image by trix2005 from flickr) Details DMCA
Sonnet: Unjust Desserts
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Upside down Mussolini cake -- mangia!
Fascism's back in town on stark display
(if it ever really left at all -- Ja?),
hanging from a rafter, piñata gay.
Let's beat the stuffing out of it, it, it,
until all the sadist sauce comes dripping out --
O psychosexual perversit-
y! Women pushing men folk haunches shout
of the gorgeous devastation ahead,
and children with dog-eared Mockingbird books
prepare the noose with Cub Scout knots. All fed,
they sink in their teeth and barbary hooks.
Did I wake from a nightmare to find peace,
or, wake up to a maelstrom of disease?