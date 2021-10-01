

still from Marathon Man (Paramount, 1976)

(Image by Paramount) Details DMCA



Sonnet: To Be Or Not To Be

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Is it safe? Is our democracy safe?

Do we believe in ourselves as People?

What leaders will pull us from Plato's Cave,

away from the television evil?

Will we devolve into laughing muppets,

journey from the Swamp now seen as absurd,

painting painted over by the subjects

in arch reflective gazes of the work?

Is it safe to say 'tomorrow' today

when the Bill's been removed from the Body,

with habeas corpus carted away

to be beheaded by the Fear lobby?

Nothing good can come from these sessions.

Dems the breaks, Argh! Hamlet has some questions.