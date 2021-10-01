Sonnet: To Be Or Not To Be
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Is it safe? Is our democracy safe?
Do we believe in ourselves as People?
What leaders will pull us from Plato's Cave,
away from the television evil?
Will we devolve into laughing muppets,
journey from the Swamp now seen as absurd,
painting painted over by the subjects
in arch reflective gazes of the work?
Is it safe to say 'tomorrow' today
when the Bill's been removed from the Body,
with habeas corpus carted away
to be beheaded by the Fear lobby?
Nothing good can come from these sessions.
Dems the breaks, Argh! Hamlet has some questions.