Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 11/13/2021 at 7:57 PM EST



'Mussolini morto'

(Image by andynax) Details DMCA



Sonnet: Think Free Or Die

by John Kendall Hawkins

made: [adjective] fictitious, invented. artificially produced. put together of various ingredients Merriam-Webster Dictionary

There's no such thing as abracadabra: You're made!

except in rural Haiti, with the voodoo dolls;

old Sicily, under the volcanoes; and trolls

online and off, who'll jump ya, and call a rake a spade.

But there are first-world places, too, where monsters exist --

loud signatories to human rights bills, goons

who thrive on the dark side of their smiling full moons,

Dark Age manimals with mind control. Get the gist?

It all comes down to Rule of Law, or it's nothing

but white parasitical fascists on display;

sympathetic magicians, shrill thieves, who will say

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).