Sonnet: Think Free Or Die
by John Kendall Hawkins
made: [adjective] fictitious, invented. artificially produced. put together of various ingredientsMerriam-Webster Dictionary
There's no such thing as abracadabra: You're made!
except in rural Haiti, with the voodoo dolls;
old Sicily, under the volcanoes; and trolls
online and off, who'll jump ya, and call a rake a spade.
But there are first-world places, too, where monsters exist --
loud signatories to human rights bills, goons
who thrive on the dark side of their smiling full moons,
Dark Age manimals with mind control. Get the gist?
It all comes down to Rule of Law, or it's nothing
but white parasitical fascists on display;
sympathetic magicians, shrill thieves, who will say
