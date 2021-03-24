

The Man with no eyes

(Image by johnny.guernica) Details DMCA



Sonnet: They'll Say, No One Can Eat 50 Eggs

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



Every day's trouble, a double bind,

a flimflam of postures, life-and-death in

the breakaway republic called the mind

lammed from the hive. Once we take a breath in

this world, contumely apparatchiki,

the T2 'mettle' man chases us down

like No Eyes in Cool Hand -- bang! -- and icky,

Judas cries to the what-we-have-here sound.

Psst, between you and me, we know the scores;

everything else is playing them, out there

on the Net. We're all like that. Joystick whores.

Reasons, straight ahead, for helical fear.

They've come up with the Final Solution:

We're all Jews to them now, with volition.