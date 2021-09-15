

1960 Percy Faith 'Theme From 'A Summer Place'

(Image by RetroLand U.S.A.) Details DMCA



Sonnet: Theme From A Summer Place

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



O, it's all falling apart at the seems!

The sundown summer evenings by the pond

that were wont to gather up our glad dreams --

eyes beaming in a cross-transversal bond.

And then you passed the potent bubble bong.

I sat, grooving on its burbled meaning,

while you played the smoke like a saxo song

of blue improvved cumulus keening.

Well I don't know where the f*cking day went.

But somewhere along the line I felt your knee --

our tongues swam, lunged, and pestled, while I sent

my fingers creeping up your skirt by degree.

Each time I hear your polyphonic moan

I'm enraptured, as if I got the koan!