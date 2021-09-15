1960 Percy Faith 'Theme From 'A Summer Place'
Sonnet: Theme From A Summer Place
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
O, it's all falling apart at the seems!
The sundown summer evenings by the pond
that were wont to gather up our glad dreams --
eyes beaming in a cross-transversal bond.
And then you passed the potent bubble bong.
I sat, grooving on its burbled meaning,
while you played the smoke like a saxo song
of blue improvved cumulus keening.
Well I don't know where the f*cking day went.
But somewhere along the line I felt your knee --
our tongues swam, lunged, and pestled, while I sent
my fingers creeping up your skirt by degree.
Each time I hear your polyphonic moan
I'm enraptured, as if I got the koan!