Sonnet: The Tin Man as Deus ex Machina
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
In this age of shape-shifting paradigms,
quantum speed, auctioneer English ahead,
tweeters rabbiting on about the dead,
the hivebrain a complex mirror of minds,
there is no longer a need for Chomsky;
human language becomes obsolete
and Noam seems like Saddam in defeat,
in the spider hole, Madame Blavatsky.
Each new day brings signs that aliens
from inner space have arrived, are ready
to replace our classics with rock-steady
sado-ma. Goodbye, homo sapience.
Folks seemed like yodeling cartoons today,
on parade, toys toodling, That's all! hooray.