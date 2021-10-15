Sonnet: The Tin Man as Deus ex Machina

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



In this age of shape-shifting paradigms,

quantum speed, auctioneer English ahead,

tweeters rabbiting on about the dead,

the hivebrain a complex mirror of minds,

there is no longer a need for Chomsky;

human language becomes obsolete

and Noam seems like Saddam in defeat,

in the spider hole, Madame Blavatsky.

Each new day brings signs that aliens

from inner space have arrived, are ready

to replace our classics with rock-steady

sado-ma. Goodbye, homo sapience.

Folks seemed like yodeling cartoons today,

on parade, toys toodling, That's all! hooray.