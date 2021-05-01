

rose

Sonnet: The Old In/Out. In/Out, In/Out

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Honeyed purp-ose is leaking out of me --

that pure, sweet reason to remain alive,

oozing from my pores, like weeping stars that see

an end to light itself; the gray tattered hive

abandoned, or broken by some child's stone.

The sweet ichor drawing flies, their feet-tongues

dancing, lapping, death as an ice cream cone,

then, on to dog sh*t, a life seen as dungs.

O the sweet banquet! All the ins and outs --

the coldest foodstuffs turned to steaming turds,

and all of history's desires and doubts

merely the byproduct of processed words.

I'm close to the ground, a rose grows out my ar*e,

scratch and sniff my honeyed tongue -- go on, parse.