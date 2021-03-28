Sonnet: The New Salem State

Create the Chaos. Be the Solution.™

Plant the seeds. Get them pointing. See who "drowns."

Foreigners are the best props. Make them clowns.

Wink out monotonic elocution.

All good cheeky fun for the Far-Flungs.

Rent their ears out, a buck-fifty per hour.

Spend hours burnishing their White Power.

Peyton Place pettiness hypocrite tongues.

I'd leave, but can't; therein lies a clue.

Here, they'll never say a thing to your face --

like in prison, the argot, the rats pace --

sledge in the crease, bowl Warnie, charm school zoo.

Cult diggers one minute, mobsters the next

And shhh! Don't tell anyone, send a text.