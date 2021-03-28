Sonnet: The New Salem State

Salem Church
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Create the Chaos. Be the Solution.™
Plant the seeds. Get them pointing. See who "drowns."
Foreigners are the best props. Make them clowns.
Wink out monotonic elocution.
All good cheeky fun for the Far-Flungs.
Rent their ears out, a buck-fifty per hour.
Spend hours burnishing their White Power.
Peyton Place pettiness hypocrite tongues.
I'd leave, but can't; therein lies a clue.
Here, they'll never say a thing to your face --
like in prison, the argot, the rats pace --
sledge in the crease, bowl Warnie, charm school zoo.
Cult diggers one minute, mobsters the next
And shhh! Don't tell anyone, send a text.