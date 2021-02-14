Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 2/14/2021 at 14:30:48 H4'ed 2/14/21



Sonnet: The Monsters of Formless Selves

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



O the monsters and their wanna bees and

actalikes are nestling up to Nessy

who's visiting from her lagoon. Messy

twats, arrogant, presumptuous and grand

in their own legendary minds. Hunting

for light to stave off the valley of darkness

between their ears. They reveal the starkness

of our plight, the sound of black holes runting.

Voltaire said we'd have to invent a God,

some illusion to keep us all in line,

some old trick of mirrors we call divine,

to unspoil our childishness with a rod.

Still, there's something to be said for freedom,

so maybe, after all, we don't need Him.