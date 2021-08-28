Sonnet: The Mind Has An Axe to Grind

'The Pale Man from 'Pan's Labyrinth''
by John Kendall Hawkins
A small army of minotaurs chases me
like Jack Nicholson in the labyrinth
of my mind, baroque and broken, can't see --
hydra-encephalites, heads on a plinth,
a bouquet spray, little shops of horror
on two legs. Try and try to get away --
oh my, if I only had a dollar
for each time they told me that I will pay.
If you listen to silence carefully,
you can find a crawl space between the stars
of being and nothing: wait there for me:
I just need to dodge a few cars.
If the monsters get you you are finished;
but if not, they themselves are diminished.