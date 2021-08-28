Sonnet: The Mind Has An Axe to Grind



'The Pale Man from 'Pan's Labyrinth''

(Image by Sebastian Niedlich)



by John Kendall Hawkins

A small army of minotaurs chases me

like Jack Nicholson in the labyrinth

of my mind, baroque and broken, can't see --

hydra-encephalites, heads on a plinth,

a bouquet spray, little shops of horror

on two legs. Try and try to get away --

oh my, if I only had a dollar

for each time they told me that I will pay.

If you listen to silence carefully,

you can find a crawl space between the stars

of being and nothing: wait there for me:

I just need to dodge a few cars.

If the monsters get you you are finished;

but if not, they themselves are diminished.