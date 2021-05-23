

NewTrojanHorse

(Image by johnny.guernica) Details DMCA



Sonnet: The Meaning of History

by John Kendall Hawkins

In the next iteration of our fires --

flames built high on distant beaches in vain,

where men rip up men, cast their bones to pyres

in orgiastic rituals of pain --

there'll be no Helen, no swift ships to sea.

We'll say let them have her, beauty doesn't last

Who'd give up HBO or C.O.D.

for some feminine ideal from the past?

The new horse will be shiny, inviting,

Air BnB will features its machine-

made precision, folks will smile, reciting

Homer's Iliad, and enact a scene.

Boffo Greeks plop from the horse's poop chute,

when Achilles shows up in a zoot suit.