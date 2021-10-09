

'Not long for the drones ...'

(Image by Max xx) Details DMCA



Sonnet: The Droning of Julian Assange

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Sometimes I wonder where they'll drone Assange.

Lonely cloud wand'ring among the district lakes?

Blow up Belmarsh -- and no more snakes!

Or catch spears chucked -- an aerial melange!

Maybe they'll chase his beard -- he'll lose face!

Or give him a shower room baby bump!

Turn it to a scene from Forrest Gump!

Animadversion: The Wiki disgrace!

The MSMerizers will be there

to see him martyred for their cowardice,

marshmallows at the fires of his disgrace,

and not a soul will give a sh*t or care.

Well, that's the Game Plan -- to just wear me down.

Long defilement of the Bill of Rights clown.