Sonnet: The Droning of Julian Assange
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Sometimes I wonder where they'll drone Assange.
Lonely cloud wand'ring among the district lakes?
Blow up Belmarsh -- and no more snakes!
Or catch spears chucked -- an aerial melange!
Maybe they'll chase his beard -- he'll lose face!
Or give him a shower room baby bump!
Turn it to a scene from Forrest Gump!
Animadversion: The Wiki disgrace!
The MSMerizers will be there
to see him martyred for their cowardice,
marshmallows at the fires of his disgrace,
and not a soul will give a sh*t or care.
Well, that's the Game Plan -- to just wear me down.
Long defilement of the Bill of Rights clown.