Sonnet: The Dogs of Wah Are On the Loose!

'Acorn eater'
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
O, the kennel-heads are yap-yap-yapping
at a red squirrel up a crazy tree,
they woof, It's our backyard; here's our decree:
Drop your dumpling-nuts, hooves tap-tap-tapping,
while they wait for the rodent's decision.
It's scurrilous, what you alphas propose --
conquests of liberty with lifted nose,
said Hong Kong Po with wide-toothed derision.
At that point opium gas was applied;
Red's army fell asleep to Mao-Tao dreams,
and woke up mid-night with wild Dow Jones screams,
Uncle Sam! Uncle Sam! the squirrels cried.
Yankee grins shone from sea to shiny sea:
Thing is, they were barking up the wrong tree.
This poem is read aloud by the author on Rumble (the YouTube alternative):