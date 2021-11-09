Sonnet: The Dogs of Wah Are On the Loose!

by John Kendall Hawkins

O, the kennel-heads are yap-yap-yapping

at a red squirrel up a crazy tree,

they woof, It's our backyard; here's our decree:

Drop your dumpling-nuts, hooves tap-tap-tapping,

while they wait for the rodent's decision.

It's scurrilous, what you alphas propose --

conquests of liberty with lifted nose,

said Hong Kong Po with wide-toothed derision.

At that point opium gas was applied;

Red's army fell asleep to Mao-Tao dreams,

and woke up mid-night with wild Dow Jones screams,

Uncle Sam! Uncle Sam! the squirrels cried.

Yankee grins shone from sea to shiny sea:

Thing is, they were barking up the wrong tree.

This poem is read aloud by the author on Rumble (the YouTube alternative):

