Sonnet: The Dog You Bay May Be Your Own

- The Bard from Duluth, " If Dogs Run Free ," New Morning

Must be, and that is all.

If dogs run free, then what must be



.



O, there's an itch you can't scratch in your "soul,"

some blues guitarman changing cords midstream

in a mellifluous shimmering dream

song whose iridescence swallows you whole.

The Lost Chord? It might just be tinea.

See a doctor, but not a witch doctor:

He'll acupuncture; he'll chiropractor;

cross your Rubicon with wild zinnia.

Don't know about you, but pins and needles

is what I'm on: voodoo doll for The Man,

who says, Believe me and you will understand,

and goes, tweedle dum and tweedle deedles.

Now I no longer have any itches,

but at night I hear "God's" baying bitches.