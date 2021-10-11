

'The Search for the M'

(Image by TraumaAndDissociation)



Sonnet: The Day I Was Caught Free Thinking

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Swear after me: O! The United States

is the kindest, bravest, warmest, fairest,

most wonderful country I've ever known

in my whole life. Laugh and your cover's blown.

And when the phone rings, answer. The merest

hesitation could open up the gates

of Hell; algogators will chew you up;

and everybody you've ever known

cancelled; no possibility of credit

ratings, so no toys or trinkets. Get it?

Be careful how your sexy seeds are sown.

On a date, wear a chaste-belt or cup.

When they come to take me in the morning,

I'll

sieg heil

to the SWAT team's bullhorning.