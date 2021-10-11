'The Search for the M'
Sonnet: The Day I Was Caught Free Thinking
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Swear after me: O! The United States
is the kindest, bravest, warmest, fairest,
most wonderful country I've ever known
in my whole life. Laugh and your cover's blown.
And when the phone rings, answer. The merest
hesitation could open up the gates
of Hell; algogators will chew you up;
and everybody you've ever known
cancelled; no possibility of credit
ratings, so no toys or trinkets. Get it?
Be careful how your sexy seeds are sown.
On a date, wear a chaste-belt or cup.
When they come to take me in the morning,I'll sieg heil to the SWAT team's bullhorning.