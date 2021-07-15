Fisherman's Warp, Assos, Turkey
(Image by johnny.guernica)
Sonnet: The Blues of the Fisherman
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
From Lesbos to Assos is a short walk
on a long pier for fishermen of blues,
net over shoulder, Efes Pils in mind
and so much on it, too. Another double-bind
day, fish-barrelled refugees without shoes
who no one wants to save but you, you talk,
at Cems's Bar and Grill, an American joint.
There was one, an Afghan, you almost saved --
a real mermaid beaut, who spat at your sly
and back she went, presumably to die.
Floating like flotsam and jetsam, depraved
masses asea, no Christos could anoint.
Assos, barkeep says, the new kultur klatch,
teeming LGBTs -- well, down the hatch!