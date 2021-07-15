

Fisherman's Warp, Assos, Turkey

(Image by johnny.guernica) Details DMCA



Sonnet: The Blues of the Fisherman

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



From Lesbos to Assos is a short walk

on a long pier for fishermen of blues,

net over shoulder, Efes Pils in mind

and so much on it, too. Another double-bind

day, fish-barrelled refugees without shoes

who no one wants to save but you, you talk,

at Cems's Bar and Grill, an American joint.

There was one, an Afghan, you almost saved --

a real mermaid beaut, who spat at your sly

and back she went, presumably to die.

Floating like flotsam and jetsam, depraved

masses asea, no Christos could anoint.

Assos, barkeep says, the new kultur klatch,

teeming LGBTs -- well, down the hatch!