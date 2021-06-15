<span id="XinhaEditingStart"></span><span id="XinhaEditingEnd"></span>

Sonnet: The Altered States of "Man" Ahead

She is anyway

And though she feels as if she's in a play

The pretty nurse is selling poppies from a tray

Behind the shelter in the middle of a roundabout

One of the dirtiest things in the known

universe is the human body: heard --

two eggs talking, The Andromeda Strain,

a crystalline microbe from space -- sur L'absurde! --

neither alive nor dead, wipes out a town,

like that! and suddenly we've got new eyes

on the mind-body problem, gape dumbfound,

almost nuke it, but learn a surprise!

The human body's besieged all the time

by virile micro monsters, wet and wild,

like the girl in Cool Hand Luke, t*ts a crime,

they get in woe! you're golly gomer pyled.

The human future may be bleak or grand

or a replay ouch! of Custer's last stand.