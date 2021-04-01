Sonnet: Sons of Gun Control



Every day is Christmas in America (TM)

(Image by John Hawkins) Details DMCA

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



Cher's Bang Bang was Wolfman's number one hit

back in a day I no longer recall,

days scalping and shooting, dropping the ball,

nincompoop uncles in some Vaudeville skit

describing their Viet Nam kills, stretching

their 'gook' eyes for comical effect, back

in the halcyon days of race hate -- stack-

the-deck Civil Rights days of white kvetching.

Mom strummed a guitar that had just one string

and sang America the Beautiful, proudly;

I got a Johnny 7 and loudly

fought the commies -- blew up everything.

Old and frail I now wonder what it meant:

my six-shooters are well and truly spent.