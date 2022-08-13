 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H3'ed 8/13/22

Sonnet: Snorkeling with Samantha at the Reef

By   No comments, 2 series
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (8 fans)

Closeup of a Lekythos depicting a siren trying to tempt Odysseus in a scene from Homer's Odyssey Eretria Late 6th century BCE Clay
Closeup of a Lekythos depicting a siren trying to tempt Odysseus in a scene from Homer's Odyssey Eretria Late 6th century BCE Clay
(Image by mharrsch from flickr)   Details   DMCA

It's been a long journey when, suddenly, it ends --

up frantically from the oceanic dark, the deeps,

you rose too fast from your terror and have the bends;

the fat fisherman on acid gives you the creeps,

when he should have been wrapping me in a blanket

and giving me an oxygen mask. I was tired!

And he's talking psychobabble -- Susie's anklet

glimmered and glowed, and her smile would never expire.

Well someone warmed me cockles and I pulled on past,

dazed through a Dylan tune, Bird of Paradise beer;

but the fisherman had lashed himself to the mast

and yelled to his siren, God, forgive me I'm queer.

Susie was actually Samantha who'd warm me

in her honeycomb like a wild waggling swarm bee.

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "My Poetry"

The Interpenetrability of All Things (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/13/2022
Billy, Don't Be An Anti-Hero (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/08/2022
A World Gone Bañanas (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/06/2022
View All 367 Articles in "My Poetry"
Series: "Sonnets"

The Interpenetrability of All Things (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/13/2022
Billy, Don't Be An Anti-Hero (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/08/2022
A World Gone Bañanas (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/06/2022
View All 309 Articles in "Sonnets"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Sonnet: Man-Machine: The Grudge Match

Outing the Appendix: The Climate Change Wars

Finding the Mother Tree: An Interview with Suzanne Simard

Q and A with Carey Gillam of The New Lede

Sonnet: Mother's Day Poem

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend