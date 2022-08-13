Sonnet: Snorkeling with Samantha at the Reef



Closeup of a Lekythos depicting a siren trying to tempt Odysseus in a scene from Homer's Odyssey Eretria Late 6th century BCE Clay

(Image by mharrsch from flickr)



It's been a long journey when, suddenly, it ends --

up frantically from the oceanic dark, the deeps,

you rose too fast from your terror and have the bends;

the fat fisherman on acid gives you the creeps,

when he should have been wrapping me in a blanket

and giving me an oxygen mask. I was tired!

And he's talking psychobabble -- Susie's anklet

glimmered and glowed, and her smile would never expire.

Well someone warmed me cockles and I pulled on past,

dazed through a Dylan tune, Bird of Paradise beer;

but the fisherman had lashed himself to the mast

and yelled to his siren, God, forgive me I'm queer.

Susie was actually Samantha who'd warm me

in her honeycomb like a wild waggling swarm bee.