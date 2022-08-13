Sonnet: Snorkeling with Samantha at the Reef

Closeup of a Lekythos depicting a siren trying to tempt Odysseus in a scene from Homer's Odyssey Eretria Late 6th century BCE Clay
It's been a long journey when, suddenly, it ends --
up frantically from the oceanic dark, the deeps,
you rose too fast from your terror and have the bends;
the fat fisherman on acid gives you the creeps,
when he should have been wrapping me in a blanket
and giving me an oxygen mask. I was tired!
And he's talking psychobabble -- Susie's anklet
glimmered and glowed, and her smile would never expire.
Well someone warmed me cockles and I pulled on past,
dazed through a Dylan tune, Bird of Paradise beer;
but the fisherman had lashed himself to the mast
and yelled to his siren, God, forgive me I'm queer.
Susie was actually Samantha who'd warm me
in her honeycomb like a wild waggling swarm bee.