Sonnet: Sleeping Gods Lie

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Let sleeping gods lie, I would recommend,

and their godmatisms, because when awake

they've got big mouths -- just like Ethel Merman,

the transvestite, who gave me a sermon:

'Please stay away from Veronica Lake:

he's mine, not yours.' So up around the bend.

The new gods are like Arab sleeper cells

and you risk freefall if you ring their bells.

I knew a god once, wanted my timeline

from Facebook, Google and Twitter. Sign here.

Like a goof, I did, and came to rue it.

Doin' hard time inside myself. Screw it!

Angel guard's Sergeant Schultz, bending my ear --

'I know nothink.' Sieg heils and whines, 'Dasein.'

So you can see why you should let them sleep --

they're obese, snore, and they aren't very deep.