Classic Hollywood actress Veronica Lake, vintage Halloween witch pin-up girl photo[4]
(Image by atomtetsuwan2002) Details DMCA
Sonnet: Sleeping Gods Lie
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Let sleeping gods lie, I would recommend,
and their godmatisms, because when awake
they've got big mouths -- just like Ethel Merman,
the transvestite, who gave me a sermon:
'Please stay away from Veronica Lake:
he's mine, not yours.' So up around the bend.
The new gods are like Arab sleeper cells
and you risk freefall if you ring their bells.
I knew a god once, wanted my timeline
from Facebook, Google and Twitter. Sign here.
Like a goof, I did, and came to rue it.
Doin' hard time inside myself. Screw it!
Angel guard's Sergeant Schultz, bending my ear --
'I know nothink.' Sieg heils and whines, 'Dasein.'
So you can see why you should let them sleep --
they're obese, snore, and they aren't very deep.