Sonnet: Riddle of the Sphinx on My 65th Birthday

What is it got a big black moustache, smoke a very big cigar, and is a real big pain in the neck?

.

I crawled on four legs through a black-and-white world

highlighted by EBS Russkie scares

Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, heart broke daily

my family all Barnum & Bailey

early childhood ed the sum of all fears

JFKed, Lawrence Welked, and Milton Berled

Up on my own two feet, adventures roared

I took learning by the horns, both of them

composed symphonies in my head, lost chords

I switched to isms and highfalutin words

then my heart got bushwhacked by a golem

Hegel showed how history gets obscured

Three legs now. a Taoist late for Mao's March,

tender in the night, all Achilles arch