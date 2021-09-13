Sonnet: Plea to a Rorschach God

by John Kendall Hawkins

All the noise. O hear my plea! All the noise.

All the noise in my head all of the time.

Perplexed angels of mercy, turned to crime,

can't turn back the visigoth's equipoise.

Rome's on fire, folks are haruspicating,

sifting through the pulled guts of Keats and Yeats

looking for answers. Consulting the Fates,

eyes aglow in the dark, nictitating.

I was a catholic child, saw the rose

at the heart of being, while Bach played soul --

a sad piped gestalt that made us feel whole

and we were tears of Jesus in repose.

The Golden Rule's enough, in principle,

but God's glad love is not invincible.