Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts   

Sonnet: One Last Thing Before I Go

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Author 517692
Marilyn Monroe, Tropic Cinema, Key West
Marilyn Monroe, Tropic Cinema, Key West
(Image by Adam J Skowronski)   Details   DMCA

Sonnet: One Last Thing Before I Go

by John Kendall Hawkins

.

Before I go I'd like to say a word --

not "Such is life," as Ned Kelly put it

on the gallows, but more, a smorgasbord

of wild rants and raves before I cut it.

Fighting against the dying light, I guess;

but not for poetry or passion -- no --

or to see Beatrice in a summer dress,

bloomers showing as she picks apples -- O! --

and complains, smiles when I shake the ladder,

but because I cogito ergo sum

in a universe mad as a hatter

too ebullient to rush to my doom.

John Hawkins

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

