Sonnet: One Last Thing Before I Go
by John Kendall Hawkins
Before I go I'd like to say a word --
not "Such is life," as Ned Kelly put it
on the gallows, but more, a smorgasbord
of wild rants and raves before I cut it.
Fighting against the dying light, I guess;
but not for poetry or passion -- no --
or to see Beatrice in a summer dress,
bloomers showing as she picks apples -- O! --
and complains, smiles when I shake the ladder,
but because I cogito ergo sum
in a universe mad as a hatter
too ebullient to rush to my doom.
