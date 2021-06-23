Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 6/23/2021 at 11:18 PM EDT

Sonnet: One Last Thing Before I Go

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Before I go I'd like to say a word --

not "Such is life," as Ned Kelly put it

on the gallows, but more, a smorgasbord

of wild rants and raves before I cut it.

Fighting against the dying light, I guess;

but not for poetry or passion -- no --

or to see Beatrice in a summer dress,

bloomers showing as she picks apples -- O! --

and complains, smiles when I shake the ladder,

but because I cogito ergo sum

in a universe mad as a hatter

too ebullient to rush to my doom.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).