Sonnet: Ode to the Lefty Word Boys and Might-Is-Right Goons
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
We're a throw-away species in the end,
if we can't contain our doubts and desires,
rex tyrants amidst the smoke of oil fires
who've trashed consciousness, gone around the bend.
Animals and machines: Our past and future,
for which no circle of hell yet exists
to punish us for our hubris and twists --
a psychopathological culture
that fantasizes that nothing matters
because, as Nietzsche said, Man's God is dead,
and brain-hackers are here, under the bed,
and flags everywhere are in tatters.
They'll be keen space colonies soon,
to suit the mad escapist and the goon.