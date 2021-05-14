

(Image by johnny.guernica) Details DMCA



Sonnet: Ode to the Lefty Word Boys and Might-Is-Right Goons

by John Kendall Hawkins

We're a throw-away species in the end,

if we can't contain our doubts and desires,

rex tyrants amidst the smoke of oil fires

who've trashed consciousness, gone around the bend.

Animals and machines: Our past and future,

for which no circle of hell yet exists

to punish us for our hubris and twists --

a psychopathological culture

that fantasizes that nothing matters

because, as Nietzsche said, Man's God is dead,

and brain-hackers are here, under the bed,

and flags everywhere are in tatters.

They'll be keen space colonies soon,

to suit the mad escapist and the goon.