George Floyd Tributes Outside Cup Foods Minneapolis.
Sonnet: O Say Can You See?
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
When Colin K took a nat anthem knee
you'd a-thunk his cap had sunk deep into
Lady Liberty's Trump-supporting glee,
and upset the balance of time, but you,
Derek Chauvin, genuflector in chief --
Knee down lapsed Catholic? Or peephole Tom?
Flagged-wrapped fascist, Black Man Down, trauma, grief,
iPhones capturing a monster's aplomb.
And now we learn that there were six other necks,
including one held under water pleading, "Air!"
Screams, to you, a form of unwilling sex,
