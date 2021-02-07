Exclusive to OpEdNews: OpEdNews Op Eds 2/7/2021 at 17:51:34 H4'ed 2/7/21

Sonnet: O Say Can You See?

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



When Colin K took a nat anthem knee

you'd a-thunk his cap had sunk deep into

Lady Liberty's Trump-supporting glee,

and upset the balance of time, but you,

Derek Chauvin, genuflector in chief --

Knee down lapsed Catholic? Or peephole Tom?

Flagged-wrapped fascist, Black Man Down, trauma, grief,

iPhones capturing a monster's aplomb.

And now we learn that there were six other necks,

including one held under water pleading, "Air!"

Screams, to you, a form of unwilling sex,

