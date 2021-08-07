Sonnet: Nietzsche's Problems with Women

by John Kendall Hawkins

Nietzsche whinnies as the "whores" pass him. He's no superman,

Nietzsche got himself in trouble with fems --

insulting, jeering at them as they passed,

Church types, who some turkey-cock of God gassed

for an eternity on dese-and-dems,

teleological blatherscheissen

that Fritz deeply resented -- what slave bosh!

he stropped, all Dionysian. O my Gosh,

quoth Liz, his sis, Was ist diesen kreissen?

They got him back's the long and short. Such wits!

Liz threw Will to Power to the Goose Walks;

Cavani's Beyond Good and Evil mocks.

Fritz: Ma, im Arsch. Ma: Denken Sie, Fritz?

Fems celebrate Fritz now: see them conga;

they didn't kill him, they made him stronga.