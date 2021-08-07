Sonnet: Nietzsche's Problems with Women
by John Kendall Hawkins
Nietzsche whinnies as the "whores" pass him. He's no superman,
Nietzsche got himself in trouble with fems --
insulting, jeering at them as they passed,
Church types, who some turkey-cock of God gassed
for an eternity on dese-and-dems,
teleological blatherscheissen
that Fritz deeply resented -- what slave bosh!
he stropped, all Dionysian. O my Gosh,
quoth Liz, his sis, Was ist diesen kreissen?
They got him back's the long and short. Such wits!
Liz threw Will to Power to the Goose Walks;
Cavani's Beyond Good and Evil mocks.
Fritz: Ma, im Arsch. Ma: Denken Sie, Fritz?
Fems celebrate Fritz now: see them conga;
they didn't kill him, they made him stronga.