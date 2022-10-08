Sonnet: New Origin Stories Ahead



Call me Cassandro and don't believe me, but these

monsters are on their way -- nay, mark my words, they're here.

Proto-savages -- aye!-- and most of them are queer

studies, hyperbolic intangibilities,

what-have-we-heres. Why, it's Tony through the peephole,

Perkins in his mother's sun dress, off her rocker

from the fruit cellar and edgy, like Joe Cocker,

all cry-me-a-river crazy tormented soul.

LGBTQIA+ Man remakes Man --

an alphabet that goes on until we're all there

spooning and mooning and f*cking around. O dear,

did anyone see where I put the "Master" Plan?

Believe me, the AIs are already laughing

at our discomfiture. Next up, CRISPR daffing.