Sonnet: New Origin Stories Ahead

Call me Cassandro and don't believe me, but these
monsters are on their way -- nay, mark my words, they're here.
Proto-savages -- aye!-- and most of them are queer
studies, hyperbolic intangibilities,
what-have-we-heres. Why, it's Tony through the peephole,
Perkins in his mother's sun dress, off her rocker
from the fruit cellar and edgy, like Joe Cocker,
all cry-me-a-river crazy tormented soul.
LGBTQIA+ Man remakes Man --
an alphabet that goes on until we're all there
spooning and mooning and f*cking around. O dear,
did anyone see where I put the "Master" Plan?
Believe me, the AIs are already laughing
at our discomfiture. Next up, CRISPR daffing.